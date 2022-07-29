Samsung pilots a new Repair Mode for its smartphones in South Korea

www.notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…
As fascinating as the world of smartphones can be, we've got a basic, expected set of things that almost every new smartphone complies with. It's going to be a slab, most likely of glass, and the company behind it would likely try to sell you on it by including a huge camera module.
TechRadar
How to screenshot on a Samsung phone
Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
Phone Arena
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount
Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
komando.com
Samsung gives away up to $200 in credit for reserving its upcoming Galaxy devices
Samsung has announced the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and new smartwatches.
The Verge
See exactly what Samsung’s next foldables look like in leaked marketing renders
We’re still over a week away from the official launch of Samsung’s latest foldables — the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — so naturally it’s time for the devices’ designs to leak in full online. Leaker Evan Blass has published a bevy...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
If you're an Android power user looking to get a new ultra-high-end handset that hasn't been released yet, it might feel difficult to show the least bit of interest in anything other than Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. But the OnePlus 10T is even closer...
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer launch with SmartThings integration
Samsung has announced the global launch of its Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer. The company claims the products are its most sustainable, efficient, intelligent laundry devices. The Bespoke AI Washer uses AI Ecobubble technology to quickly turn detergent into bubbles, allowing it to be absorbed faster into the laundry. The tool can reduce energy usage by up to 70% while boosting dirt removal by 24% and providing better fabric care.
notebookcheck.net
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple relying on Sunny Optical for most iPhone 14 main camera lenses
In his latest analysis, Ming-Chi Kuo says Chinese Sunny Optical will be the largest supplier of wide-camera 7P lenses for the iPhone 14 series, exceeding the market consensus that Largan and Genius would have been the most important suppliers for this generation. Sunny Optical is still pretty much a new...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
Samsung's new Repair Mode wants to stop service techs from rummaging through your digital property
Leaving your phone at the service center, even one officially authorized by the manufacturer, has the potential to be a real nightmarish experience. Will the data on your phone be safe from prying eyes? Or can you even expect to get it back with all data intact? Companies like iFixit, Apple, and Google are all helping out with the option for you to repair your devices yourself, but Samsung seems to have a simpler solution in the form of its new Repair Mode feature.
Phone Arena
Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price
It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is doing better than most smartphone manufacturers in terms of sales growth, especially in the always crucial US market, and while the company used to rely primarily on the mid-end Moto G family not so long ago, the premium Edge portfolio is also becoming more and more popular of late.
notebookcheck.net
Leaker predicts three new camera sensors for next year's Sony Xperia 1 V
Sumahodigest claims to have discovered initial rumours about the Xperia 1 V, likely over nine months before the device's release. While the website has shared a screenshot of a Weibo leaker's prediction for the unreleased handset, it is worth noting that that post from 'User 6442506931' has now been deleted. Hence, we would recommend exercising some caution over these rumours for the moment.
