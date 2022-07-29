Pregnant woman dies in two-alarm Ukiah fire, family injured

A pregnant woman died in a Ukiah apartment fire Friday morning that left the rest of her family with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

A 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, were outside when authorities arrived and paramedics took them to an area hospital for treatment.

They were later airlifted to another facility due to their injuries, which included burns to their bodies, said Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham of the Ukiah Valley fire Authority.

The woman, 41, who was seven months pregnant, was unable to escape and found dead upstairs in the two-story unit.

Police say her death did not appear suspicious, and none of the family members’ names were released.

Firefighters contained the fire to the unit by 5:49 p.m. Investigators determined the fire began in the living room and was accidental, but its cause is under investigation.

“There’s nothing suspicious,” Buckingham said.

An unspecified number of neighbors were displaced after escaping from adjacent units, which had moderate to major water damage.

“There’s no electrical, no water, no gas to the building,” Buckingham said.

The fire was handled by multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department, Hopland Fire Protection District, Potter Valley Fire Department and Brooktrails Fire Department.

Police are investigating the fatality and anyone with information may call investigators at 707-463-6262.

