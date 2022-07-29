ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Pregnant woman dies in two-alarm Ukiah fire, family injured

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzgcL_0gxzym9p00

A pregnant woman died in a Ukiah apartment fire Friday morning that left the rest of her family with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

A 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, were outside when authorities arrived and paramedics took them to an area hospital for treatment.

They were later airlifted to another facility due to their injuries, which included burns to their bodies, said Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham of the Ukiah Valley fire Authority.

The woman, 41, who was seven months pregnant, was unable to escape and found dead upstairs in the two-story unit.

Police say her death did not appear suspicious, and none of the family members’ names were released.

Firefighters contained the fire to the unit by 5:49 p.m. Investigators determined the fire began in the living room and was accidental, but its cause is under investigation.

“There’s nothing suspicious,” Buckingham said.

An unspecified number of neighbors were displaced after escaping from adjacent units, which had moderate to major water damage.

“There’s no electrical, no water, no gas to the building,” Buckingham said.

The fire was handled by multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department, Hopland Fire Protection District, Potter Valley Fire Department and Brooktrails Fire Department.

Police are investigating the fatality and anyone with information may call investigators at 707-463-6262.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

Related
thesfnews.com

Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape

SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
Ukiah, CA
Accidents
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Sonoma County sheriffs describe events leading up to police shooting

(KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a fatal police shooting Friday morning in Geyserville, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road. The sheriff’s office said that deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tre Monte Lane at 8:22 a.m. […]
crimevoice.com

Man accused of vehicular manslaughter in vehicle-pedestrian collision

Originally published as a Clearlake Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 25, 2022, at approximately 10:45 am, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to Emory Avenue south of Mullen Avenue for a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the collision...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Willits man arrested after standoff, scuffle with deputies

A Willits man was arrested earlier this week after reportedly trying to grab a deputy’s weapon during a standoff, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to a large property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits around 11:20 a.m. July 26 when it was reported that a resident there, identified as 56-year-old Trevor Williams, had negligently discharged a firearm in the vicinity of a juvenile, and was also illegally possessing the firearm due to a restraining order against him.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Killed After Getting Hit on Highway 101 Offramp in Mendocino County

A pedestrian from Stockton was hit and killed by an SUV on a Highway 101 offramp in Mendocino County. Early Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Robert Jay Watson was walking north at the West Road offramp from the southbound side of the highway when he was struck by an SUV. The collision threw Watson down an embankment. The driver stopped and called 911 but Watson died at the scene. The driver isn’t suspected of intoxication. CHP did note that Watson was wearing dark clothing.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Redwood Manor Apartments
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rancher Arrested After Attempting to Disarm an Officer

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of...
KRON4 News

Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD). Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover 9 Handguns and 3 AR-15’s Over Past Weekend

Santa Rosa Police recovered a total of 9 handguns and three AR-15s over this past weekend. These recoveries were made during two traffic stops, a probation search, and a mental health crisis call. Three men were charged with firearm related crimes and two of those were also charged with drug related crimes. The fourth man involved in the mental health crisis call had three AR-15s and six handguns seized but he was not arrested. There is a fifth case police are investigating that may have involved a shooting on the 700-block of South Davis Street on Sunday evening. Officers found shell casings but no vehicles, homes, or people hit by gunfire. It’s believed an unknown person was shooting numerous rounds from inside a tan SUV.
ksro.com

One of Three Suspects Arrested After Attempted Home Burglary Just South of Santa Rosa

One suspect is behind bars and two are still on the loose following a foiled home burglary on Petaluma Hill Road, just south of Santa Rosa. The homeowner called police Tuesday morning, while watching his house get broken into on surveillance video. When police showed up, three people ran away before they could steal anything. They did, however, cut some power to the home. Cops found one suspect hiding in a tree less than a half mile from the home. The two suspects still at large have been identified, and police are working to track them down.
KRON4 News

Parts of Hwy 37 to close for repairs

(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday. Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
262
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy