DOC Captain & Three Officers Charged with Reckless Endangerment of Rikers Island Inmate

NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO