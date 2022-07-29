DOC Captain & Three Officers Charged with Reckless Endangerment of Rikers Island Inmate

www.norwoodnews.org
Man with assault rifle arrested outside Brooklyn home of Iranian dissident journalist: Reports
Journalist and author Masih Alinejad speaks on stage during the WICT Leadership Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 16th, 2018. Police arrested a 23-year-old Yonkers resident who was “behaving suspiciously” outside an unidentified residence over a period of days, according to a complaint. [ more › ]
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
Grand jury indicts ex-Paterson cop accused of beating, kneeing man in hallway
A grand jury indicted a fired Paterson police officer for allegedly beating and kneeing a man in a hallway and then lying about it in a police report, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 45, of Mahwah, was indicted by a Passaic County grand jury on...
Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabs homeless man in the neck during argument: police
A 54-year-old Bronx smoke shop employee stabbed a homeless man to death during an argument in the store on Saturday, according to police.
Man choked, attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD's Special Victims Squad is hunting for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman who was walking her dog in Brooklyn. Authorities say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking her dog near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when the suspect approached her from behind.
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
Justice for Junior trial: Bronx gang leaders guilty of murder
THE BRONX (PIX11) — During the past four years, all of Leandra Feliz’s days have been steeped in suffering. “It’s been the same day, over and over. I’m suffering. That’s my life,” said Feliz, the mother of slain 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. Feliz spoke to PIX11 News after two Bronx gang leaders were convicted Friday […]
Woman walking on Manhattan street slashed in unprovoked attack
Police say the 59-year-old victim was pulling a bag behind her when a man suddenly slashed her across the hand.
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
Police search for man accused of attempted rape in Brooklyn
Police say the incident happened in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place just before 8:30 a.m on Saturday.
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
Man, 41, allegedly sold drugs to undercover officer 4 times in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 41-year-old man stands accused of selling drugs to an undercover officer in Prince’s Bay. Xavier Campbell of the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Dongan Hills was arrested in the vicinity of Seguine Avenue and Purdy Place on the night of July 14, according to public records.
Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Bridge, Street Closures & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from July 29 to August 31
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx and Manhattan from July 29 to Aug. 31. Sunday, July 31, 2022, in light of “La Gran Parada Dominicana del Bronx,” at the discretion of the NYPD...
