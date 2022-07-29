ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Rev. Lewis Stewart: bail reform misinformation is being spread

By George Gandy, Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ac1kj_0gxzxzQF00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reverend Lewis Stewart of the United Christian Leadership Ministry is claiming that members of law enforcement are spreading misinformation about the topic of bail reform. This was after Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign stop in Perinton.

At a press conference held on Friday, Rev. Stewart argued that Zeldin’s goal is to destroy New York’s bail reform and promote mass incarceration.

Interim Public Defender Eric Teifke also said that bail reform laws were put in place because — according to him — judges weren’t engaging in fair discretion.

“They would like, among other things, for a judge to determine whether or not someone is dangerous,” Teifke said. “Well, if I ask one person to consider whether or not someone is dangerous, it may differ from another person’s view on dangerousness. It’s subjective. “

Teifke also said that it’s less expensive to have bail reform, and it keeps the community safe.

Comments / 15

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

Increased crime stats tell a different story. The recidivism rate of those set free tell a different story. You'll need to come up with a new lie rev..

Reply
15
Don Krueger
1d ago

Since bail reform was put into effect, crime has gone up by 617%. That's the truth, not misinformation. The misinformation and lies are coming from the left.

Reply
6
philip dolan
2d ago

So many repeat offenders creating havoc around the country this catch n realease is madness

Reply
16
 

