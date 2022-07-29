ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rochester-area Ice Cream shops donating proceeds to family of RPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty

By Amal Elhelw
 2 days ago

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, the community is coming together in every way they can. That includes three Rochester-area ice cream shops: Chill and Grill in Palmyra, Papa Jacks in Victor, and Happy Days in Henrietta.

“We decided to come together and kind of challenge each other to see how much money we could raise for the family,” said Jeff Stevens, the owner of the ‘Chill & Grill’ in Palmyra.

Stevens is referring to the family of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, the Rochester Police Office fatally shot in the line of duty last Thursday.

“You can’t take away the loss but maybe a little bit of knowing that people got your back. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Nicholas Cretekos, the owner of Papa Jacks in Victor.

From Wednesday until Sunday, a dollar from every ice cream sold with blue sprinkles from any of these three shops will go towards the Rochester Police Union. The Rochester Police Department has directed all donations in hopes of getting to the Mazurkiewicz family to go through the Locust Club.

“This is what it is all about. We’re all getting together, all the ice cream shops, making a movement out there, putting the blue cone out there and showing that we’re behind them,” said Chris Jorgji, the owner of Happy Days in Henrietta.

All three owners said supporting the police has been on the back-burner for many people over the last few years. They said they hope this tragic event currently taking over our community changes that.

“The man was on the force for 29 years, he could have just done 20 and done his time, but he didn’t. He did that to serve our community. That’s the only reason. And we’re trying to get back to that and amplify that, to help support his family and other fellow officers,” Stevens said.

These business owners are inviting other local ice cream shops to join the effort by charging a dollar for every ice cream sold with blue sprinkles.

Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral will be held next week at the Blue Cross Arena. Several roads will be shut down because of it including Broad Street from South Avenue to S. Fitzhugh Street, Court Street from South Avenue to Exchange Boulevard, and Exchange Boulevard from Main Street to South Fitzhugh Street.

The funeral is not open to the public, though full coverage of the event will be available on News 8.

