Gouverneur Police asking residents to review footage

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
Woman arrested and charged with murder of her mother in Adirondacks
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her mother Thursday in the Adirondack village of Tupper Lake, state police said. Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a release from the state police.
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28.
Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon. According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings. The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded...
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. It happened in the village of Tupper Lake. Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead. Investigators say a possible suspect was...
Suspect in custody after homicide in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide investigation has begun after police agencies responded to a residence in Tupper Lake on Thursday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1 p.m. on July 28. Once they arrived at the scene, police […]
Canton woman charged with grand larceny
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
Down he goes in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
How gas prices have changed in Watertown in the last week
On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national...
Highest paying jobs in Watertown for high school graduates
The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Gouverneur HS band at Seaway parade
Gouverneur High School Band marches Saturday in the Seaway Festival Parade in Ogdensburg. High school bands from Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Morristow were represented in the parade. The festival continues today. See story here. North Country Now photo by Sean McNamara.
Restored Trestle Bridge, Rivergate Trail reopening on Saturday
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The grand opening for the newly restored Trestle Bridge and improved Rivergate Trail will be held on July 30 in Clayton. The ceremony will be hosted by the Thousand Islands Land Trust to recognize the improvements after three years of renovations. According to the organization, trail users will now be able to view the scenic S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve from the restored 60-foot-high trestle bridge, featuring girder bearings, wood support beams, decking, and safety rails.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Governor Hochul announces new REDI projects while visiting Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was only three years ago when waves came crashing over seawalls, into houses and onto streets surrounding Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. This was when record-breaking flooding wreaked havoc in the North Country in 2019, following a previous flooding event in 2017. As communities are still recovering from […]
New company, jobs, greeted as good news for Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A deal to bring a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel to Massena - and with it, 90 new jobs - was hailed Thursday as good news for Massena, St. Lawrence County and the state. ‘Air Products’ plans to spend half a billion dollars to build a...
Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care
ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
PHOTOS: Fort Drum soldiers return home from Europe deployment
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers who were deployed to Europe for five months returned home in July. Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, returned to Fort Drum in July after being deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, around 170 troops had deployed from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to Europe in support of NATO allies before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
