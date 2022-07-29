Onondaga County Executive makes housing deal to win legislator's support for aquarium

cnycentral.com
County Legislator Charles Garland Secures Commitment Supporting Various Southside initiatives from Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon
When Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland 16th District was sworn in, the newly minted Legislator hit the ground running. There are many issues facing the 16th Legislative District which he represents. From the beginning he pledged to work on behalf of the people living in the 16th District. Already, he’s informing his constituents of meetings, he’s identified issues that he’s become aware of as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. Asking for feedback, which he then will use to stake out his position on the legislature.
Hochul campaign donor lands state contract worth billions for Syracuse company
ALBANY — The state Department of Health is awarding a multi-billion-dollar transportation contract to a company owned by a significant campaign donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was also the beneficiary of a campaign fundraiser the bidder hosted for the governor as the procurement process was nearing its conclusion.
Oswego County Legislature Celebrates Sheriff’s Department Retirement
Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored Oswego County Correction Officer Billy Fantom’s retirement during the July 14 County Legislature meeting. The Committe presented Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service with the county. Fantom is retiring from his...
How did the Greens qualify for rent help? Inside the logic of Covid tenant aid (Good Morning CNY for July 29)
High: 83; Low: 62. A warm, nice weekend is ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Once the home Syracuse business leader Walter Ridings, this Ruskin Avenue house — more than a century old — in the Strathmore neighborhood of Syracuse has been beautifully restored after five years by husband and wife Garth Coviello and Karlie Fox-Knudtsen. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Karlie Fox-Knudtsen)
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Onondaga County turns off comments on aquarium Facebook posts after negative feedback
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County's page on Facebook has turned off public comments for at least four posts that show business leaders' support for County Executive Ryan McMahon's prosed $85 million aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor. Comments are allowed on every other post about other topics on the page,...
Syracuse working to replace more than 14,000 lead pipes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — William Dee is the President of Sinclair & Andrews Insurance located at 306 Hawley Avenue in Syracuse. The building is historic and built in 1870, so it had lead pipes. Dee replaced the lead pipes earlier this year. “It started to leak out here,” Dee...
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Drought watch issued by NYS for parts of CNY and WNY, what does this mean?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a "drought watch" for Onondaga, Tompkins, Seneca, Yates, and southern Cayuga counties and all points west through the Finger Lakes and western New York until further notice. Here is a map of the counties affected:. What does this mean?:. --This...
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Crouse-Upstate hospital merger should face antitrust scrutiny (Your Letters)
Regarding “As Upstate and Crouse secretly plan merger, hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight” (July 25, 2022):. As always, Jim Mulder did an excellent job explaining the esoteric, rather clandestine entity known as “COPA,” a New York state Department of Health statute, codified in 2014, called “Certificate of Public Accommodation” that is allowing the Upstate-Crouse hospital merger to proceed without federal evaluation by the Federal Trade Commission and/or Treasury Department’s anti-monopoly unit — even though the merged entity will control 71% of current healthcare utilization. Sounds like a monopoly to my ears!
Last remaining Friendly’s in Tompkins County closes
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly’s in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly’s in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.
Still waiting for Manlius board to engage with homeowners affected by solar project (Your Letters)
A collision generally occurs between two objects. In this case the objects are the Town of Manlius Board and a community of residents represented by this board. In late March, Supervisor John Deer and the town board voted to give themselves unchecked authority. Their March vote changed a law and they now have complete control over all future proposed industrial solar array projects on town property, including the Bowman Road landfill, and have effectively removed the voice of residents.
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
F. Oliver’s closes Ithaca location due to staffing troubles, community asked for ideas to fill vacancy
F. Oliver’s, a specialty foods business known for its oils, vinegars and other fresh ingredients, has closed its location at 154 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons. The business is based near the Finger Lakes region with stores in Canandaigua, Rochester and Clay, New York. After seeing much success at these locations, an additional store opened in Ithaca in 2012 to stimulate economic development, subsequently becoming a staple in the area.
Local tourism expert says aquarium proposal isn't worth the $85 million dollar investment
The final vote for the aquarium proposal is nearing closer. Bill Hanbury, a local tourism expert with nearly 40 years of experience, believes the aquarium isn’t worth the millions of dollars that the county plans to invest. Project consultants for the aquarium proposal suggested in a study that the...
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
