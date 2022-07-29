Fire crews battle blaze at Clarksville Best Western Inn

www.nwahomepage.com
KHBS
Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
KYTV
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. A Miller County business owner is searching for his escaped zebra. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff.
KTLO
State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
Russellville ‘Hobbit House’ more than just Airbnb listing
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – There’s something about playing pretend that sparks the imagination. But for one man in Central Arkansas with an inspiring backstory, he was able to take that imagination and bring it to life – one brick at a time. A quick turn-off of I-40 in...
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Adopt free pets, Fill the Bus this weekend
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out. They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August...
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson previews Razorbacks Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The college football season is right around the corner with Arkansas’ Fall Camp beginning on Friday. ESPN Arkansas’s Tye Richardson sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to preview fall practice. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
beckersspine.com
Wife of late neurosurgeon donates $100K to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Urmil Gupta, wife of late neurosurgeon Surinder Gupta, MD, donated $100,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to create an award for neurosurgery residents in her husband's honor. The award will be named the Dr. Surinder Nath Gupta Legacy Endowed Resident Award, and it will...
russellvillearkansas.org
Important Information from Entergy
PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
nwahomepage.com
Four-Star WR Micah Tease Enjoys Time at UA
FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease returned to Fayetteville for the first time since making his commitment to the Hogs on July 4. Tease, 5-11, 180, provided Razorback fans with some early fireworks on July 4 when he pledged to the Hogs over...
nwahomepage.com
Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ final recruiting event prior to the 2022 football season. Russell, 6-2, 230, has been to Arkansas numerous times and provided feedback on how Saturday’s event went for him. “It was fun,” Russell said....
