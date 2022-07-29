ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire crews battle blaze at Clarksville Best Western Inn

By Chris Counts
nwahomepage.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nwahomepage.com

KHBS

Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
KTLO

State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Water usage at record-high in Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Adopt free pets, Fill the Bus this weekend

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out. They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson previews Razorbacks Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The college football season is right around the corner with Arkansas’ Fall Camp beginning on Friday. ESPN Arkansas’s Tye Richardson sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to preview fall practice. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
russellvillearkansas.org

Important Information from Entergy

PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
nwahomepage.com

Four-Star WR Micah Tease Enjoys Time at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease returned to Fayetteville for the first time since making his commitment to the Hogs on July 4. Tease, 5-11, 180, provided Razorback fans with some early fireworks on July 4 when he pledged to the Hogs over...
nwahomepage.com

Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ final recruiting event prior to the 2022 football season. Russell, 6-2, 230, has been to Arkansas numerous times and provided feedback on how Saturday’s event went for him. “It was fun,” Russell said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

