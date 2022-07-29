ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Pfluger represents SAISD; Wins Congressional Baseball MVP

By Chad Miller
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (R. Texas) took his talents from Capital Hill to the diamond on Thursday.

The representative was named MVP at the GOP Congressional Baseball Game for Charity which raised a record of $1.7 million for various charities that support children and families.

Pfluger played 3rd base and pitched for the Republican team, striking out four batters while going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs in the batter’s box. His performance was crucial in the 10-0 victory for the Republicans at Nationals Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

KLST/KSAN

Most extreme temperatures in Missouri/Kansas history

KSNF/KODE — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

