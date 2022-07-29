ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville doctors urge people to mask up again as COVID-19 levels rise

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlky.com

Comments / 17

PC
2d ago

Masks don’t work and apparently neither does the vaccine! Vaccinated people still spreading COVID! Oh wait, it’s about midterms

Reply
13
Ed Bolger
2d ago

testing testing how many sheepel will follow our demonic orders that don't work

Reply
8
AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
2d ago

If the media and government weren’t pushing it you wouldn’t even notice anything going on.

Reply
6
 

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville once again in red status for COVID-19

Local health officials say the latest spike is being fueled by the very contagious BA-5 subvariant. The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in the highest category for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
Louisville Cardinal

U of L Announces COVID-19 Update; Masks Encouraged, Not Required

On July 29, U of L announced it will encourage indoor mask use because COVID-19 cases have surged in Jefferson County in recent weeks. In a mass email, the university explained they will strongly encourage all people to wear masks indoors while cases increase. However, the email stresses that there are no changes to the university’s COVID-19 policy at the time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wastewater samples show higher presence of COVID-19 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wastewater samples are the best way to track the presence of COVID-19, according to researchers from the University of Louisville. According to Dr. Ted Smith, the director of UofL's Envirome Institute Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, studies indicate a wider disease presence than what medical facilities are reporting from their clinical tests of patients. Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) provides the wastewater samples.
LOUISVILLE, KY
AFP

Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected

Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 58

'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
HAZARD, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
WSAZ

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE

