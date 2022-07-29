Louisville doctors urge people to mask up again as COVID-19 levels rise

www.wlky.com
PC
2d ago
Masks don’t work and apparently neither does the vaccine! Vaccinated people still spreading COVID! Oh wait, it’s about midterms
Reply
13
Ed Bolger
2d ago
testing testing how many sheepel will follow our demonic orders that don't work
Reply
8
AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
2d ago
If the media and government weren’t pushing it you wouldn’t even notice anything going on.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville once again in red status for COVID-19
Local health officials say the latest spike is being fueled by the very contagious BA-5 subvariant. The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in the highest category for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
wdrb.com
COVID-19 rising in Louisville, health officials encourage vaccinations, booster shots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is in the red for COVID-19 for the second straight week. Last week, Louisville reported 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Louisville has reported more than 2,000 cases each week since early May. Jefferson County’s COVID-19 incidence rate climbed slightly this week, up to 43.8 new...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisville Cardinal
U of L Announces COVID-19 Update; Masks Encouraged, Not Required
On July 29, U of L announced it will encourage indoor mask use because COVID-19 cases have surged in Jefferson County in recent weeks. In a mass email, the university explained they will strongly encourage all people to wear masks indoors while cases increase. However, the email stresses that there are no changes to the university’s COVID-19 policy at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
healio.com
VIDEO: Williams explains roles of nutrition, gut microbiome in BP control, CV health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this Healio video exclusive, Kim Allan Williams Sr., MD, MACC, FAHA, MASNC, looks back on changes since the release of the 2017 American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Hypertension Guidelines. At the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Congress on CVD Prevention, Williams, who is chair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Wastewater samples show higher presence of COVID-19 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wastewater samples are the best way to track the presence of COVID-19, according to researchers from the University of Louisville. According to Dr. Ted Smith, the director of UofL's Envirome Institute Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, studies indicate a wider disease presence than what medical facilities are reporting from their clinical tests of patients. Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) provides the wastewater samples.
WLKY.com
New Louisville anti-violence group launches to aid grieving mothers, build safer communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sylvia Bennett-Stone brings her national support group, Voices of Black Mothers United, to cities suffering from relentless violence. Louisville was her latest stop on Saturday, just as the Metro reached a grim milestone of more than 100 homicides. “What solutions could we bring to our communities...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected
Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods
The children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, were killed after being swept away from their parents' grip in the deadly floods that devastated Kentucky.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Comments / 17