Louisiana State

Louisiana's abortion ban positioned to be enforced again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Koi80_0gxzwC4r00
An abortion rights advocate demonstrates outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Monday July 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)

Louisiana’s abortion ban is positioned to be enforced again, after an appeals court ruled Friday that the state must be granted a suspensive appeal while a lawsuit challenging the ban continues to play out in court.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the ban would go back into effect. Lawyers for the plaintiff’s in the case have said the ban cannot be enforced until state Judge Donald Johnson signs the motion.

“It’s disappointing that without providing plaintiffs a chance to oppose the appeal, the First Circuit has essentially eliminated critical healthcare services in the state,” said Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiff. “This decision involves a technical reading of a statute involving when a preliminary injunction should be stayed. Judge Johnson’s recent ruling that plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their case regarding the unconstitutional vagueness of the trigger bans has not even been considered yet by a court of appeal.”

The decision is expected to shut down clinics for the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to end constitutional protections for abortion.

On July 21, Johnson ruled that clinics can continue providing abortion procedures while a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others continues.

Earlier this week, Johnson denied a motion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to suspend his ruling, that blocked enforcement of the ban, while the defendants pursue an appeal.

On Friday morning, Landry filed a supervisory writ, with Louisiana’s 1st Court of Appeals, in the hopes of reversing Johnson’s. The court granted Landry’s writ.

Louisiana’s abortion ban does not have exceptions for rape or incest. The law does provide an exception for “medically futile” pregnancies in cases of fetuses with fatal abnormalities.

Comments / 47

Sandi Brightstar
2d ago

denying health care to half the population won't end well for these bigoted old white men but too many women will die in the process. no one should be involved in women's private health care decisions except her and the doctor.

Reply(9)
7
Vicky Graham
1d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply(15)
4
Vicky Graham
1d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

Reply
3
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
