ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQW98_0gxzvoSY00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Miyares announced today that Virginia localities will be receiving their first payments from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

Virginia is set to receive $15 million from this initial payment. Over $9 million will be given to the Opioid Abatement Authority and Virginia’s 133 localities will receive the rest of the share.

Among the Hampton Roads localities, here is the percentage that each will be allocated:

  • Virginia Beach: 4.859%
  • Norfolk: 3.38%
  • Chesapeake: 2.91%
  • Newport News: 2.047%
  • Portsmouth: 1.937%
  • Hampton: 1.538%
  • Suffolk: 0.710%

A full list of allocations for each county and city can be found here .

This payment comes after Miyares announced a $4.2 billion national settlement with opioid distributor Teva and a $2.37 billion with Allergan earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
wvtf.org

Va. News: South American rodents, historic flour mill closure

The imminent closing of a historic Virginia flour mill has caused a run on its products. And, the state is gearing up to deal with an invasion of South American rodents. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Localities#Mckesson#Amerisourcebergen#Cardinal Health#Norfolk#Newport News#Allergan#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner. The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Below is a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July

( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
DC News Now

Virginia grants more than $27M in affordable, special needs housing loans

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans would go to 34 projects across Virginia and that those projects would create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households. Several projects are in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax and Loudoun […]
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Most rural counties in Virginia

(STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land — 702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy