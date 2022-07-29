Route 66 Heritage Festival gets underway; food, music, cars…

MIAMI, Okla. – The Route 66 Heritage Festival gets underway today in Miami, Oklahoma.

The event will include plenty of live music, food trucks, a marketplace and a car show. It runs Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Officials with the City of Miami and Visit Miami OK organized the event. It’s at 111 N Main Street.

“We had an amazing festival in year one and are looking forward to providing two days of family fun and entertainment,” explained Amanda Davis, Visit Miami OK executive director. “Our entire festival team was honestly overwhelmed at the response for a first-time event. We had attendees lined up for blocks down Main Street in Miami. It was a great turnout, and our committee has been hard at work for months preparing for 2022.”

According to Davis, the festival is all about positioning Miami as a Route 66 destination, adding the goal is to draw in visitors from across the world, give back to the community and celebrate Miami’s heritage.

“We hope visitors driving Route 66 will plan ahead and make this a ‘don’t miss event’,'” Davis said. “Oklahoma has more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state. We want to capitalize on that.”

Other festival activities include the Route 66 Marketplace on Main Street, a car and bike show, 5K run, kidsville, a food truck alley, poker run, and much more.

You can see the full schedule below, or click here.