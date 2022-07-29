US News & World Report Names AAMC Among Best in Region

www.eyeonannapolis.net
Related
MHEC Awards $4.1 Million in Nursing Grants
The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that $4.1 million was awarded for thirteen Competitive Institutional Grant proposals at twelve Maryland nursing programs by MHEC’s Nurse Support Program II (NSP II). The FY 2023 Competitive Institutional Grant awards, totaling $4,101,847, include one-year resource grants,...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
Study: Baltimore ranked as a top city with increase in homicide rates
The homicide rate is increasing in a number of cities across the country and Baltimore is ranked number two with the highest increase.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
MDOT Demonstrates Effectiveness of Seatbelt Use in Simulated Crashes
Near an isolated stretch of pavement in Baltimore County, a car crashed into a concrete barrier at 35 mph. The vehicle suffered significant damage, and the four occupants inside – none of them using seat belts– were thrown about with tremendous force, turning them into projectiles colliding with one another.
Wbaltv.com
Towson among universities working to help Maryland fill teacher shortages
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland universities are trying to help school districts address a severe teaching shortage. It turns out, one of the problems contributing to the shortage is fewer college students are choosing education as a career. Over the past 10 years, the number of college students enrolling in Maryland teacher preparation programs decreased by 33%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wypr.org
University of Maryland to train educators to curb learning loss
The average student over the summer break is likely to forget between 17% and 34% of what they learned during the school year, according to a study by the Northwest Evaluation Association. To help local students combat the learning loss this year researchers at the University of Maryland are hosting...
New COVID-19 vaccine for people 18, older in Maryland
BALTIMORE (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) said that people who are 18 or older would be able to receive a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Novavax, beginning on August 1. MDH explained that protein-based vaccines, such as this one, have been used for decades to fight diseases including hepatitis B […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Officials Address Discrepancy Between County and CDC Covid Transmission Risk Levels
Earlier this week, Montgomery County’s Community Covid-19 Level was back up to ‘High’, according to the county’s Covid-19 surveillance dashboard. The CDC, however, still had Montgomery County at the ‘Medium’ level. The community levels are based on metrics released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 25, 2022, enabling communities and individuals to make better decisions based on their local context and unique needs.
thedcpost.com
Best Sleep Specialists in Washington DC: Do Something for Better Sleep
Getting a proper sleep can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you are experiencing sleep disorders and need a professional to diagnose and treat them, these are the best sleep specialists in Washington DC. Pediatric Sleep Specialist. Address: 45 L St, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202) 681-0108.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message on COVID-19 Community Risk Level Change
On Tuesday, July 26, Montgomery County moved into a high COVID-19 community risk level based on COVID-19Community Level measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This combined risk metric helps people better understand what is happening in their community by considering community transmission levels and the current impact of COVID-19 on the health care system.
The Legal Status Of iGaming In Maryland And Annapolis: Important Things To Know
The US holds the largest market of casino gamblers on the planet, with more than 32 million individuals visiting the various land-based casinos. This shows a massive and hyperactive market for casino providers and sportsbooks in the country. Since the Wire Act of 1961, the casino sector has no longer...
630 WMAL
PRESS RELEASE: Governor Hogan Announces $10 Million in Grant Awards to Combat Opioid Epidemic
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be used to support the Hogan-Rutherford administration’s policy priorities of Prevention & Education, Enforcement & Public Safety, and Treatment & Recovery.
August 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | YouTuber Threat at City Hall. Body Found. Primary Results. Ignite. First Watch
Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are...
NewsTimes
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
Annapolis Pride Founder Named Administrative Director for Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs
Annapolis Pride founder and former board chair Jeremy Browning of Annapolis has begun his work as the state’s first-ever administrative director to the Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. Housed in the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the 15-member commission seeks to enhance the inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities statewide.
Calvert announces new Assitant VP at Beach Elementary
The Board announced Ms. Alisandra Ravenel as Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School. Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University and her undergraduate degree in history at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She […]
Ocean City Today
Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland
Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eye On Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
Comments / 1