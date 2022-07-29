Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year.

Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges of Aggravated Assault: Causing Bodily Injury to Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct. He also faces fines of $600.

The sentencing stems from a January 23, 2022 incident in which Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident on Leisure Drive. After arriving on the scene, police said Benjamin threatened officers multiple times, shouting expletives at them and telling them to get out.

After a Trooper tried to detain him, PSP said Benjamin punched the officer in the face. It reportedly required three troopers to subdue Benjamin.

According to the original arrest report, Benjamin was accused of also assaulting a 78-year-old woman in a wheelchair and threatening multiple times to kill her.

