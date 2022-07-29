Moore: Pac-12 should resist money-grab expansion sweeping college football

LOS ANGELES — It’s too much, too soon, but it’s here.

College football is moving away from student-athletes and toward money, and everyone involved has to figure out what’s next.

University presidents and athletic directors need to weigh tradition, travel and rivalries against payments from TV networks. Student-athletes are trying to figure out the balance between athletics, academics and “name, image and likeness” sponsorship deals. And conference commissioners have to figure out how to move ahead in an uncertain world.

“We need to recalibrate our approach to ensure that our filter for any decision is, ‘What is in (student-athletes’) best interest,’” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said Friday. “The good news is, I believe that there is a path forward that will allow us to stay true to our mission and support our student-athletes while also adjusting to the reality of today's changing landscape.”

Kliavkoff is being raided.

The Big Ten looted USC and UCLA, and there might be more. Oregon and Washington are huge prizes. If Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren were able to pry them free, the Pac-12 would set in the West.

Kliavkoff isn’t alone in trying to hold off invaders. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

In response, the Big 12 moved to add BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston. Then reports emerged that the Big 12 was seeking additional defections in conversations with as many as six Pac-12 schools (including Arizona and Arizona State).

“I’ve been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobed in from every corner of the Big 12, trying to destabilize our remaining conference,” Kliavkoff said.

It’s all about the money. There’s no other way to see it. Once upon a time, conferences were regional. The Southeastern Conference wouldn’t have stretched into the Heartland. The Big Ten was for the Midwest, it would have never gone to California unless it was to compete in the Rose Bowl.

Those days are over, whether they should be or not.

The Big Ten in 2017 signed a media rights deal worth a reported $2.6 billion over five years. Now, the deal is expected to be worth about $1 billion or more per season. (Kevin Warren looks like the biggest rainmaker this side of monsoon season.)

Kliavkoff’s remaining schools hold tremendous value to television networks and advertisers. Oregon and Nike. Washington and the Pacific Northwest. Arizona and ASU and the nation’s fastest-growing media market.

He could go after a couple of Big 12 schools. “We haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there or not, yet,” Kliavkoff said.

There’s also a chance he can lure back either USC or UCLA – or both.

“UCLA is in a really difficult position,” Kliavkoff said. “There are a lot of constituents related to UCLA who are very, very, very unhappy with the decision. Student-athletes, the families of student-athletes. The faculty, the staff. The politicians, the fans, the alumni. There's a lot of really, really upset people with that decision. … I can't give you a percentage chance. I think it's unlikely, but if they came back, we'd welcome them back.”

From here, I hope the LA schools figure out a way to remain in the Pac.

Aside from that, I hope Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 schools are willing to zig while the rest of the world is zagging.

There’s no way it’s good for a student-athlete to travel 3,000 miles for a game, which would happen when USC and Rutgers face off in Big Ten showdowns.

There’s no way it’s good for a student-athlete to focus as heavily on football money as the conferences seem to be.

There has to be a way for students to have balance between academics, athletics and finances. There has to be a way for schools to focus on developing young people and giving fans a traditional experience with traditional rivalries (and daytrips). And there has to be a way to focus on more than just short-term opportunities.

The sweeping changes to college football are here, but they’re too much, too soon.

Everyone involved is trying to figure out what’s next, but I hope that there are trailblazers out West, brave enough to search for prizes that go beyond money.

I hope Kliavkoff and the university presidents and athletic directors find a way to focus on what’s best for student-athletes.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @SayingMoore.

