Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A family from Ukraine made spent time at Italian Fest in Ishpeming on Saturday. After months of heartache, stress and unknowns, Yevheniia Bilan and her family migrated to the United States on July 27. “We’re happy that all of our family is together, the four of...
Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’
This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday. Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.
UP residents speak out amid rising inflation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As people continue to get back on track post-pandemic, many are also trying to adjust to the pressure of continued inflation. TV6 took to the streets in Marquette to figure out what U.P. residents are doing to save money. One retired Air Force veteran from the...
Honoring Health Care Workers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic. The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden. The event will be Aug. 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.
UP Wild Church gathers outside to be closer to nature
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church that started in Marquette is gathering, but not in a chapel. Instead, U.P. Wild Church heads outside to connect with nature. An attendee says they embrace the creation to be closer to the creator. They gather to be together in a community of like-minded people.
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Motorcyclists host bike show to raise funds at Little Lake
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered in Little Lake Saturday for a bike show while raising funds for a non-profit. The American Legion Riders at post 349 hosted the event. There were fifty-fifty raffles and games like a tire toss. This is the post’s first bike show and the Director of the American Legion Post 349, Richard Wood said the proceeds raises money for the American Legion Legacy Fund. That money goes toward scholarships for children of deceased or disabled veterans.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
Thousands attend Marquette’s 23rd annual Blueberry Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries. That is what was on thousands of people’s minds all day, as they strolled through the streets of Marquette for the 23rd annual Blueberry Festival. After last year’s event was scaled back because of COVID-19, Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s executive director, Tara...
Teenage Boy Drowns On Forest Lake Basin Near AuTrain
On 07-29-22 at approximately 12:25pm, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Autrain Twp. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the...
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County is waiving the $75 signing fee in a unique way. All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to “Pay the Date” as a replacement for their $75 signing fee. Meaning that people pursuing a YMCA membership on Aug. 1 would only have to pay $1.
Marquette’s Haunted Hayride now accepting applications
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Groups can now sign up and start planning their unique scares for Marquette’s 15th annual Haunted Hayride this October. Money raised from the event is split evenly between participating groups. Hayride staff assists groups in creating scenes so guests get a hair-raising experience. “All the...
Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday. Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.
Still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon. All weekend Queen City Running is holding a sidewalk sale for the Blueberry Fest in downtown Marquette. That’s one place you can register for the marathon which also includes a 5K if you’re looking...
LSAA kicks off 62nd Art on the Rocks, celebrates 70th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art on the Rocks is back in Marquette this weekend. The Lake Superior Art Association kicked off the iconic festival Friday with an informal gathering. The event featured refreshments, a Plein air painter, and even three artists who were featured in the first years of the...
Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art fair returned to Picnic Rocks Park with a wide variety of artists over the weekend. The Outback Art Fair was open throughout the weekend for people to buy items like paintings or other crafts. There were also snacks like kettle corn and henna art stations. The organizer of the event, Cindy Engle, said fairs like this are a good opportunity for people to learn about local art in the community.
