www.classiccountry1070.com
Related
WPD: Father and girlfriend arrested in baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend in the death of a baby. The WPD said that the infant, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams, was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. Another of the baby’s relatives met with […]
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
KAKE TV
Wichita father and girlfriend arrested in 1-year-old boy's death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy on Thursday. Officers responded at around 5:15 p.m. to a child abuse report at Wesley Medical Center. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said hospital staff reported a family member and guardian of Lasiah Williams brought him to the hospital unresponsive.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting death of Wichita teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the April 2020 shooting death of a teenager as she rode in a car with her brother and boyfriend. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said a judge sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Johnson to 216...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man booked into jail in 2020 Wichita murder case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a 2020 murder case. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, 42-year-old Christopher E. English of Wichita was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. The Wichita Police Department said the homicide happened on […]
classiccountry1070.com
Charges filed in two fatal shooting incidents in Wichita
Charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Wichita. 49-year-old Christopher English is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the December, 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Main, where they found Horn with a fatal gunshot wound. It’s believed that shots were fired from outside the home. English is scheduled for another court appearance on August 8th and his bond was set at $500,000.
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
14-year-old boy shot while walking in east Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in a neighborhood on the east side on Thursday. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to a local hospital after the victim showed up there. They learned he was walking in the 1100 block of North Harding, near 10th and Oliver, when he was shot.
4 Kansas juveniles in custody after taking car with baby, child inside
Four Wichita, Kansas, juveniles are charged with kidnapping and other crimes after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.
KWCH.com
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Friday afternoon. Officers received a call about the shooting around 1 p.m. They arrived in the area of 16th and Waco to find the man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso.
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Days after dad’s plea, Wichita mom admits to murdering toddler son and abusing baby
The pleas come more than three years after Wichita police found Zaiden dead and his infant brother in poor health at a south Wichita trailer home.
Wichita mother pleads guilty in death of her toddler
A child's death that shocked the Wichita community three years ago has resulted in guilty pleas from his parents.
Armed Wichita dad recalls facing down teen after SUV with his kids inside was stolen
“I go in the oncoming lane. I was fully prepared to total both of my vehicles to get my kids,” Wichita father says.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot
A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WPD to host active shooter training for houses of worship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) will be hosting an active shooter training for churches and other houses of worship. The date is yet to be announced. The worship leader and head of security for the house of worship must be in attendance for the training. If you are interested, WPD asks […]
Wichita dad pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich, the Wichita man who was charged in connection to the 2019 death of his son Zaiden, pleaded guilty last Thursday. Javonovich pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, murder in the second-degree, and abuse of a child. Zaiden’s mother, Brandi Marchant, is also charged with the killing. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday ahead of her trial, which is set to begin on Aug. 1.
Comments / 0