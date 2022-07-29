ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlen.com

Comments / 1

 

MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
thesalinepost.com

Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline

We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
SALINE, MI
Comstock Park, MI
Michigan State
Dundee, MI
Riverview, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Adrian, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Michigan Government
Adrian, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel

Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
WTOL 11

Former North Towne Square Mall site officially sold to developer

TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
TOLEDO, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
The Detroit Free Press

Land Bank seeks buyer for former home of civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray

The Detroit Land Bank Authority, an entity responsible for selling vacant homes and lots in the city, is seeking a buyer for the former home of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, a civil rights activist from Detroit. Ray was an African American woman who gained prominence after being kicked off a Detroit Boblo Boat in 1945. Her story is told in a short documentary called "Sarah Elizabeth Ray: Detroit’s Other Rosa Parks." ...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Investors looking to revitalize Toledo's oldest neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A short trip north on Summit Street from downtown will lead right to the historic Vistula neighborhood. It's one of the oldest neighborhoods in Toledo, with its history and culture dating back to the 1830s. But changes are on the way. Investors are spending millions of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The city of Adrian has issued a state of emergency after hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their apartments. The city’s mayor, Angela Sword Heath, declared the state of emergency Thursday just days after 200 Riverview Terrace residents were evacuated due to a structural issue on the third-floor of the high-rise building. Heath said many people have since been displaced and are without shelter and other “life necessities.”
downriversundaytimes.com

Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran

LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
LINCOLN PARK, MI
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
sent-trib.com

Otsego lauds Koch, welcomes O’Shea as superintendent

TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools said goodbye — but not farewell — to the man who has led the district for the last 10 years. Wednesday’s board of education meeting was the last for Adam Koch as superintendent. His resignation was effective Sunday. Koch has accepted...
TONTOGANY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE

