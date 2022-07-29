What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

www.wlen.com
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
thesalinepost.com
Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline
We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Board Chair Declares ‘State of Emergency’ in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, David Stimpson, declared a “state of emergency” in response to the Riverview Terrace situation in Adrian. A news release by Lenawee County Friday afternoon said that:. “On July 25, 2022, the City of Adrian experienced the failure of...
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
Former North Towne Square Mall site officially sold to developer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Land Bank seeks buyer for former home of civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray
The Detroit Land Bank Authority, an entity responsible for selling vacant homes and lots in the city, is seeking a buyer for the former home of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, a civil rights activist from Detroit. Ray was an African American woman who gained prominence after being kicked off a Detroit Boblo Boat in 1945. Her story is told in a short documentary called "Sarah Elizabeth Ray: Detroit’s Other Rosa Parks." ...
Investors looking to revitalize Toledo's oldest neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — A short trip north on Summit Street from downtown will lead right to the historic Vistula neighborhood. It's one of the oldest neighborhoods in Toledo, with its history and culture dating back to the 1830s. But changes are on the way. Investors are spending millions of...
13abc.com
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The city of Adrian has issued a state of emergency after hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their apartments. The city’s mayor, Angela Sword Heath, declared the state of emergency Thursday just days after 200 Riverview Terrace residents were evacuated due to a structural issue on the third-floor of the high-rise building. Heath said many people have since been displaced and are without shelter and other “life necessities.”
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
sent-trib.com
Otsego lauds Koch, welcomes O’Shea as superintendent
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools said goodbye — but not farewell — to the man who has led the district for the last 10 years. Wednesday’s board of education meeting was the last for Adam Koch as superintendent. His resignation was effective Sunday. Koch has accepted...
themirrornewspaper.com
Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
