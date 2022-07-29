U.S., Japan launch economic dialogue; to cooperate on next-gen semiconductors

www.srnnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
U.S. tells China that its support for Russia in Ukraine complicates relations
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart.
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
United States, Japan to launch new semiconductor research hub
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have decided to launch a new joint international semiconductor research hub, Japanese Trade Minister Hagiuda Koichi said at press conference in Washington.
UK warns about China's 'warfighting' nuclear weapons as Taiwan crisis looms
China is developing nuclear weapons designed for battlefield use and “to coerce others,” a senior British official warned as world leaders brace for a new Taiwan crisis.
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
CNBC
Biden-Xi make plans to meet in person, U.S. official says — and China's leader has strong words on Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing. Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the U.S. position has not...
Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview.
China warns Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan will have a 'grave impact' and warns of 'strong measures' on deteriorating US-Beijing relationship as she plows ahead with trip next month
China threatened retaliation on Tuesday if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with a planned tripped to Taiwan. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since former Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled there 25 years ago. The trip is reportedly...
Biden Says He Will Speak To Xi Jinping In 10 Days As China Warns Of 'Forceful Measures' Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month. What Happened: Amid the simmering tensions between the two nations over Taiwan and trade, the call between the leaders would be crucial and the first in four months. "I think I'll...
Pentagon Outlines Strategy to Counter China After Beijing Aerial Aggression
A top Biden administration official has explained how the U.S. plans to contain Chinese aggression in the Pacific in coordination with American allies.
Chinese State Media Threatens 'Counterattack' if Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan
The Global Times editorial warned Friday that "any consequences may occur, and the responsibility rests entirely with the U.S."
Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Pelosi and her delegation...
Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in the increasingly fraught US-China relationship
While there’s no shortage of conflicts between the U.S. and China, an escalating confrontation over Taiwan is dialing up the tension.
‘Logic of brute force’ is rising in Indo-Pacific, says Japan amid China concerns
Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has sounded the alarm about China’s behaviour in the Indo-Pacific during a visit to Washington, saying the “logic of brute force” was gaining more traction over the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific. Referring to Chinese and Russian joint bomber flights...
Japan notifies Russia and other countries of ex-PM Abe's state funeral
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.
srnnews.com
China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
