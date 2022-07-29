ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlFeL_0gxzuGgB00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Did the recent monsoonal downpours help Lake Mead’s diminished water level? The short answer is, not much.

Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead’s water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.

Currently, Lake Mead holds approximately 10 million acre-feet of water or about 3,259,000,000,000 gallons. Most of this water has come from melting snow in the Colorado Rockies.

According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Officer Michelle Helms, “At current elevation, an increase of one vertical foot at Lake Mead is equivalent to (approximately) 68,000 acre-feet [of water].”

As of 5 Thursday night, the official water level at Lake Mead was 1,040.7 feet above sea level. Jump ahead almost 20 hours and the water level did go up, but only .04 inches to 1,040.74.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0yUf_0gxzuGgB00
( nps.gov )

Nearly 90% of Southern Nevada’s water comes from the Colorado River. The remaining 10% comes from Las Vegas valley groundwater. This graphic illustrates how water gets from the rain and snowmelt in the Colorado Rocky Mountains to Lake Mead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfSjq_0gxzuGgB00
Southern Nevada Water Authority Graphic shows the water cycle and how water gets from the Rocky Mountains to Lake Mead.

Lake Mead is fed by the Colorado River and three smaller tributaries: the Virgin and Muddy Rivers and Las Vegas Wash. Gregg Basin and Temple Basin are fed by the mainstream of the Colorado River, which now enters Lake Mead at the northern end of the Gregg Basin, nearly 60 miles upstream of Hoover Dam. The Virgin and Muddy Rivers flow into the Overton Arm, and then travel 25 miles under current conditions to merge with Colorado River water in the Virgin Basin. The combined flows from the upper end of the lake enter the east end of Boulder Basin at the Narrows. Las Vegas Wash enters Las Vegas Bay at the west end of Boulder Basin.

National Park Service

Currently, Lake Mead is only 27% full by volume and the water level is 188.21 feet below its maximum capacity, or full pool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 9

doooh
2d ago

it also Waters grass and trees and it does a lot for the desert so monsoons for the most part are good

Reply(1)
6
Caliber 357
2d ago

Don't worry guys, as long as the city continues building we will abuse every drop we get.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ourbigescape.com

14 Bullhead City Free Boondocking Locations for Cold Winter (Updated 2022)

Bullhead City free boondocking is simple and easy to find near town. This is a post to help you find one of the many free locations when the weather is cold or for Summer as well. Snowbirds flock to the Arizona and Nevada areas to spend the Winter in areas like Quartzsite and these are so good stopovers en-route or for summer fun on the river in warm weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The annual weather pattern known as the monsoon has brought a parade of storms to cities across the U.S. Southwest. Las Vegas was hit late Thursday with intense storms that caused water to cascade from ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada

Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
NEVADA STATE
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Water Rights#Water Cycle#Colorado River
8newsnow.com

Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley. Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:. Pahrump and Highway 160. Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Where to report damage caused by rain in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Recent rainstorms in the Las Vegas area have caused extensive damage in certain areas, from flooding to uprooted trees, and more. Clark county officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying areas that are in need of attention. Residents can visit the FixIt Clark...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSBW.com

Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?

— A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end ofLake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species.
ENVIRONMENT
8newsnow.com

Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team. volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees. into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex. without power. On Saturday, the shelter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up

Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25. The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can. "Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting...
COLORADO STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy