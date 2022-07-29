26th Street Closure – Crossing Repair – Main Ave to Broadway Ave

www.bismarcknd.gov
KFYR-TV
Public input needed for East Main corridor study
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - East Main Avenue in Bismarck is due for road maintenance. A study is being conducted on the corridor and public input is needed. The road from 7th to 26th streets will be studied for improvements before any construction planning is made. The public’s input it vital to learning how the street can be improved.
Bismarck, Is Gas Way Less Paying Inside On Sundays?
Don't pay at the pump, be bold and step inside first. You may score big.
PHOTOS: Community Carnival at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair has just wrapped up, but many people — those who either could not attend the fair or are still seeking more excitement — are always in the market for a little bit of festival fun. The Bismarck Larks teamed up with Bravera Bank over the weekend […]
Mandan announces new Holiday Lights attraction
The attraction will engage the traditional spirit of the holiday seasons along with activities that will exemplify Mandan's unique event-capturing philosophy.
One dead following shooting in Glen Ullin on Friday morning
UPDATE (7/29, 3:43 p.m.) – According to court documents, the 19-year-old man from Hauge, N.D. is being held on charges of murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the 19-year-old suspect told police that he had […]
bismarcknd.gov
Public Hearing on 2022-2025 TIP Amendments
Notice is hereby given that the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold a public hearing on Monday August 15, 2022 at 10:00am regarding proposed amendments to the Bismarck-Mandan 2022-2025 TIP. The meeting will be held in conjunction with the regularly scheduled meeting of the Bismarck-Mandan MPO Technical Advisory Committee in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room of Mandan City Hall at 205 2nd Ave NW, Mandan, ND.
wdayradionow.com
Chad Isaak dead following reports of "self injury"
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota State Penitentiary is reporting Chad Isaak has died due to self-injury. Isaak was convicted back in August of 2021 of the killing of four people in Mandan. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday following reports of a resident who had self-harmed. The trooper was told the inmate was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
Morton County Sheriff’s K9 Gabber says goodbye
A mainstay in the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating his hard-earned retirement after only seven years of work. This sounds strange… until you take dog years into account. Gabber, a member of Morton County’s K9 unit, has been on the force for some time, working alongside human partner Corporal Peterson. With a final shift […]
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Hague man has been arrested after a Glen Ullin shooting Friday morning. Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier confirmed deputies took 19-year-old Tyler Raines into custody following a shooting around 1:15 a.m. that killed a 26-year-old man. Kirchmeier says the man was shot near a cemetery on Highway 49, then walked across the road to the Broken Spoke Motel, where he collapsed in the parking lot.
KFYR-TV
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
trfradio.com
Man Convicted of Quadruple Murder Dies By Suicide While in Custody
The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called yesterday to investigate a State Penitentiary, Bismarck resident “who had caused self-harm.”. The inmate was identified as Chad Isaak, 48. Isaak was convicted of killing four employees of RJR Management in Mandan back in April 2019, and was sentenced to four life terms without parole.
KFYR-TV
Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career. In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area. The demand has gone up across the country....
kvrr.com
Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
AG Week
On-time planting and timely rains give central North Dakota wheat 'best potentials we've ever seen'
WILTON, N.D. — It wouldn't have taken much for 2022 spring wheat in central North Dakota to beat the 2021 crop. "Well, last year's crop — there wasn't one, right?" said Jamie Schurhamer, agronomy manager at Hefty Seeds in Wilton, said. Most of the wheat and corn in the area was hayed rather than combined as drought stress limited growth and yield.
KFYR-TV
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Animal shelters are bursting at the seams. The Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound Facility has 25 available spots for dogs, and right now there are 17 being housed, as of Wednesday. Normally, the impound facility would rely on local animal rescues to take in the dogs, but those...
Closest National Parks to Bismarck
Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away. Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.
