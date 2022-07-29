ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lenawee County Board Chair Declares ‘State of Emergency’ in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation in Adrian

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe

Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

James Goetz Files for Recount of Primary Votes

Blissfield, MI – The tightest Primary race in Lenawee County earlier this week will see a recount. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz in the Republican Primary for District 7 County Commission by four votes. County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News that Goetz has filed for a recount....
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Housing#State Of Emergency#Riverview Terrace
wlen.com

Why not Partner with, Instead of Purchase, the Adrian Inn?

Adrian, MI – Why is the City Commission in Adrian near closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn and not just looking to form a partnership to house displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments?. That was the question WLEN News asked City Administrator Greg Elliott…. Tune into our...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
WALBRIDGE, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Washtenaw County

High winds and rainfall left thousands of people across Washtenaw County without electricity. People who are still without power after the severe storms should expect lights to be on by the weekend. Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Manager Benjamin Pinette says service providers have responded quickly and that the area did...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
hollandsfj.us

Fire marshal offers reward in Crissey Road arson case

The division of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from area residents regarding a residential fire in Sylvania. On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 North Crissey Road in Sylvania for a residential structure fire.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy