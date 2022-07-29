Lenawee County Board Chair Declares ‘State of Emergency’ in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation in Adrian

Read on www.wlen.com
Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe
Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
James Goetz Files for Recount of Primary Votes
Blissfield, MI – The tightest Primary race in Lenawee County earlier this week will see a recount. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz in the Republican Primary for District 7 County Commission by four votes. County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News that Goetz has filed for a recount....
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Why not Partner with, Instead of Purchase, the Adrian Inn?
Adrian, MI – Why is the City Commission in Adrian near closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn and not just looking to form a partnership to house displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments?. That was the question WLEN News asked City Administrator Greg Elliott…. Tune into our...
Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Washtenaw County
High winds and rainfall left thousands of people across Washtenaw County without electricity. People who are still without power after the severe storms should expect lights to be on by the weekend. Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Manager Benjamin Pinette says service providers have responded quickly and that the area did...
July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
Fire marshal offers reward in Crissey Road arson case
The division of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from area residents regarding a residential fire in Sylvania. On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 North Crissey Road in Sylvania for a residential structure fire.
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
State Patrol Investigating Single Commercial Vehicle Fatal Crash On Ohio Turnpike Near Delta
Pike Twp. – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township, Fulton County on August 5, 2022 at approximately 1:30 AM. A 2019 Freightliner utility truck driven by...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Ohioans had to hold two elections because of the state's redistricting fight. Voters have the chance to alter the path of Ohio's map mess in November.
