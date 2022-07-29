ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area around old Valley View Department Store sold in Brookfield

By Nadine Grimley
 2 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Four parcels in Brookfield in the area of the former Valley View Department Store have been purchased.

The sale of more than 20 acres of land to Brookfield Plaza LP was finalized last month, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.

Campbell Summer Fest kicks off

The sale included Sparkle Market, a former restaurant, a commercial warehouse that used to be a part of the Valley View Department Store, and the building that houses Valley View Antiques.

Township Trustee Dan Suttles said he spoke with Amiram Peleg with the Peleg Group who created limited partnership that now owns the parcels.

Suttles said plans for the property would be a “good shot in the arm” for the township.

“They’re going to repair the roof on Sparkle which is an existent tenant and make sure that they stay here. Also he even indicated about the blacktop which is really in bad shape. That’s one of the areas he wants to address right away to make it easier to even navigate on the property,” said Suttles. “It sits in the middle of our community. It’s very visible as you see and the major improvements will definitely impact our community at whole.”

First News has reached out to the Peleg Group to find out what any additional plans are for the property.
We’ll update you once we hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

