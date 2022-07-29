ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County officials speak on first Monkeypox case

By Roy Santa Croce
 2 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The first case of MonkeyPox in Broome County was confirmed today.

County Executive Jason Garnar held a digital news conference today to describe the case, and inform the public about the qualities of MonkeyPox. Garnar said it was just a matter of time until the county experiences the infection.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness. Symptoms include flu-like feelings, followed by a rash. In some instances, the rash may start first, followed by other symptoms. The Lesions go through different stages of healing and typically last 2 to 4 weeks.

The Director of the Broome County Health Department, Mary McFadden says that is important to understand that Monkeypox is not as easily transmitted as COVID-19.

Director of Public Health at the Broome County Health Department, Mary McFadden said, “Today’s news conference is not to provoke panic, but to help inform our community and let our residents know that this is not an immediate reason for concern. This is not an outbreak of Monkeypox. It is an isolated case with no identifiable contacts. We are very happy to report that this individual is not hospitalized and is home recovering.”

Monkeypox spreads through close, physical contact between people.

Based on previous outbreaks of Monkeypox around the globe, some groups may be at heightened risk for severe outcomes if they contract the disease. Such as people with weakened immune systems, elderly, young children under 8 years old, and pregnant people.

The Broome County Health Department recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with someone with Monkeypox related symptoms, and to follow reputable sources of health information including the New York State Department of Health, the CDC, and your local counties health department.

More more information on Monkeypox you can call the Broome County Health Department at 778-2839 or visit health.ny.gov.

