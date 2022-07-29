3 Texas football freshmen ready to breakout in fall camp

hookemheadlines.com
Longhorns softball adds local player via transfer portal
White said Baylea Brandon, a utility player with sophomore eligibility from Leander, will be on the team this coming year. She's transferring from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
Texas Uniforms Among the Most Iconic in the Nation
The Texas football uniforms remain among the most iconic in college football amid slight upgrades.
Analyst cites Quinn Ewers as ‘perfect’ for Texas football’s offense
Just a few days away from the start of fall camp for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, the fans on the Forty Acres are getting ready to see what happens during the looming quarterback competition. This quarterback competition for Texas in fall camp is set to take place between redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and junior Hudson Card.
3 big-time recruits Texas football could lose out on this weekend
It seems like the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is finally starting to slow down in late July. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were red-hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class in the last month or so following the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
ocolly.com
Big 12 football stadiums ranked: Longhorns' home grabs top spot
With the college football season less than a month away, fans countdown the days until the first game of the season and await the return of one of America’s most favorite sports. Here is a list of all ten Big 12 football stadiums ranked and provided with a reasoning for each ranking.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks His Longhorns Idol, Chris Beard’s ‘Culture’ Impact
Myles Turner spent just one year with the Texas Longhorns before being the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft. And even after following the one-and-done route that many of Texas' past first-round picks have, the 6-11, 250-pound forward has remained locked into the UT culture as a resident of Austin and a continuous fan of Longhorn hoops.
adastraradio.com
Monarchs Fall Behind Early in NBC World Series Defeat
HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson Monarchs dropped their first game at the NBC World Series on a cool Saturday evening at Hobart-Detter Field, 6-3 to Lonestar Baseball out of Austin, Texas. The loss dropped the Monarchs to 1-1 in Pool A, with one more game remaining Monday at Wichita State’s...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont native joins Texas Longhorns coaching staff
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Beaumont native with playing and coaching experience at the college level is now joining the coaching staff at one of the state's premiere programs. Brandon Chappell, who played at Ozen High School and Lamar University, has accepted an...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
Countdown to KOKEFEST with Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Earl Keen, & More in Hutto, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE!'s Austin, TX radio home, KOKE-FM, is counting down the days to their Fifth Annual KOKEFEST, happening Friday and Saturday, August 5-6, 2022, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. Radio Texas, LIVE! has been proud to call KOKEFM our home for nearly a decade, and their proud KOKEFEST...
houstoncitybook.com
2121 Kirby Dr., #33
Dallas and Austin claimed the eight other spots on the Top 10, with Big D’s 5411 Surrey Circle, in Northwest Hills, logging in at No. 1 with a sturdy asking price of $24.5 million. The recently renovated, design-award-winning modern setup has “outdoor loggias and terraces, stunning pool, tennis court, treehouse and a zipline,” the listing notes. Number two on the list is the $17.9 million “entertainer’s dream home” at 7841 Escala Dr. at Barton Creek in Austin.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Change Course
Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
Mega Millions: Here’s what’s more likely than you winning
After Tuesday night's drawing in which no one claimed the top prize, the jackpot grew to a cool $1.025 billion, with a cash option of $602.5 million. The next drawing is Friday night.
fox26houston.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)
“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
