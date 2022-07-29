Honduras launches ‘Bitcoin Valley’ in the tourist town of Santa Lucia

Read on www.srnnews.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
Cider is having an American moment - thanks to a new generation of crafters
The first time Peter Yi tried Basque cider, it hit him like a lightning bolt. His experiences as a wine buyer left him thinking ciders were sweet, simple and didn’t pair well with food. But this one was different – aromatic, dry and complex, everything he expected from a fine wine.
Brazil’s Eletrobras brings back former CEO and elects new chairman
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The board of directors of Brazilian power company Eletrobras on Friday elected Wilson Ferreira Junior as its new chief executive and Ivan Monteiro as chairman of the board of directors. The elections follow shareholders’ appointment of a new board of directors for the newly privatized utility earlier...
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). Brent crude futures settled down $3.76, or 3.7%,...
Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-U.S. ties, says Marcos
MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The volatile geopolitical situation and fallout from U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the U.S.-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday.
