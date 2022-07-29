Win tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Action Sports Jax is giving away tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400!

Beginning August 6, just watch Action Sports Jax Primetime on Saturday and Sunday nights on CBS47 and FOX30 for the keyword of the day and then enter at ActionNewsJax.com for your chance to win.

The contest ends on Monday, August 15 and the race is on Saturday, August 27.

