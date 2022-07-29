Why First Solar's Shares Popped 12.2% On Friday

www.fool.com
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
freightwaves.com
Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding
Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform.
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement.
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings
Apple's strong third-quarter outing was a rare occurrence in today's economic environment. The company's unparalleled balance sheet and cash-flow generation are desirable now more than ever. The iPhone maker's valuation is inching closer to historical averages amid its ongoing pullback.
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a
Why Lindblad Expeditions Stock Dropped on Monday
The expedition cruise operator is pacing toward a record year in 2023.
This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead
NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
You don't have to look as far afield as hotels or cruises to find stocks that can ride the increase in travel and entertainment spending.
Eldorado Gold (EGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Eldorado Gold (EGO 4.94%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
EVO Payments, Inc.
Read the most recent pitches from players about EVOP. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in EVOP. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
