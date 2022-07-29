Here's how much money the average NFL player makes in 2022

www.nbcsports.com
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Andy Reid made a snarky (and correct!) comment to refute report that Patrick Mahomes is one-read QB
Arguably no one knows Patrick Mahomes — the quarterback — better than Andy Reid. The long-time Chiefs coach is the person who spearheaded the selection of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s the person who’s led the development of Mahomes into becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the iron-clad faces of the league.
NFL news: Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has long been embattled with off-field issue stemming from sexual misconduct accusations. Now there is some clarity, mostly for the Cleveland Browns, but also other teams around the NFL to an extent including the Buffalo Bills. Retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the QB...
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a beautiful 65-yard TD pass and NFL fans had reactions
The start of the 2022 NFL season is still over a month away so right now all we can do is be like Allen Iverson and talk about practice. One of the many storylines this year is whether or not Tua Tagovailoa is ready to take the next step and become the franchise quarterback that the Dolphins hope he can be.
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
Popculture
The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
FOX Sports
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
AOL Corp
Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley
The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension announcement date reportedly revealed
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly going to have an answer very soon regarding the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is expected to notify the team of Watson’s suspension length on Monday, according to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson. “I’m told relevant...
NBC Sports
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way
In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
