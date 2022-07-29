ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘Hurry up and wait’: Amtrak passengers deal with heat as another reason for travel delays

By Rolynn Wilson
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnnOd_0gxzsWcz00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Extreme Heat is causing some Amtrak trains to slow down, leading to possible delays.

Amtrak alerted passengers on its website warning them that they could experience delays due to an increase in temperatures. The message reads ‘High temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds. Please plan ahead as delays are possible’.

RELATED: Amtrak trains moving at slower speeds due to high temperatures

These delays come as travelers have experienced increased cancellations and longer travel times since summer travel began. The struggle that Virginians have faced traveling far distances is even tougher due to weather.

A statement from an Amtrak representative states:

“High temperatures can impact Amtrak operations as the extreme heat can cause rail, bridges and catenary wires to expand. As a safety measure, Amtrak sometimes imposes heat restrictions during warmer months, which requires locomotive engineers to operate trains at lower speeds than under typical operating conditions. Speed reductions are based on the rail temperature, not the ambient (air) temperature, to ensure we’re only issuing heat restrictions when necessary. As always, our goal is to keep customers and employees safe and ensure our trains are moving with minimal delays.

While Amtrak follows the heat restrictions set by their railroad partners, CSX and Norfolk Southern locally, they have set their own heat restrictions. With a rail temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit, Amtrak imposes a maximum speed of 100 miles per hour and with a rail temperature of 140 degree Fahrenheit, Amtrak imposes a maximum speed of 80 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Southbound lanes of I-95 near Lomnardy closed for pipe repairs Aug. 5-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5, around 11 p.m. for a pipe replacement. Only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working. The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes should be reopened Sunday, Aug. 7, before evening rush hour.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-95 Arthur Ashe exit to close nightly this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to Richmond’s Museum District from the north will need to plan ahead this week due to a ramp closure. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ramp from Interstate 95 South to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Trains#Hurry Up And Wait#Virginians#Csx#Norfolk Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County personal property tax bills due Friday

Henrico County said payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, by drop box and in person at the Western Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and at the drive-through window at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Cash payments will also be accepted at participating retailers.
NBC12

Richmond under building blitz, causing some growing pains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Manchester to downtown, and over in Scott’s Addition, the sounds of construction fill the air. Cranes are hoisted high atop neighborhoods and are transforming in a variety of ways. “There’s so much development happening here so rapidly and that kind of frightens us as...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy