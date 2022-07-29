ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Pueblo stabbing, marking 18th homicide in county this year

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
A man has been charged with homicide after a fatal stabbing on Thursday, Pueblo police said Friday in a news release.

Police responded to the 800 block block of Hunter Drive on a report of a stabbing at around 4 p.m. Thursday and found a female victim who had been stabbed several times, according to the release.

The suspect, Brian Rodriguez, 41, was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. However, Pueblo police was later informed she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Pueblo County coroner, pending notification of her next-of-kin.

The death marks the 16th homicide investigated in the city of Pueblo this year and the 18th in Pueblo County as a whole.

Here is the current list of homicides in Pueblo County this year, with a summary of what is known about each incident at this time:

  • July 5, Adam J. Martinez, 35, died of apparent gunshot wounds in an altercation on Bonnymede Road. No suspects identified.
  • June 27, Haley Perkins, 13, found dead in a residence in Pueblo West. Her death was initially investigated as suspicious before being upgraded to a homicide investigation on June 29.
  • June 25, Jacob Raymond Martinez, 18, killed by apparent gunshot wound. No suspects identified.
  • May 27, Chelsea Longshore, 33, killed by gunshot wound. Tyler Mitchell, 33, arrested on July 19 on warrant charging him with first-degree murder.
  • May 23, Anthony Valdez, 51, body found in garage after shooting death. Police arrested James Tafoya, 36, in connection to the shooting.
  • May 5, Mathew Davis, 31, suffered a gunshot wound in a suspected “road rage” incident in the 2500 block of Taylor Lane. No suspect identified.
  • May 2, Joshua Martinez, 17, and William Buntzin, 26, both found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of West Orman Ave. No suspect identified.
  • April 25, Manuel Zegarelli, 27, shot and killed at the corner of 10th Street and Hudson. And Vetho Vigil, 22, also discovered with a gunshot wound on East 24th Street. Police arrested Carlos Ulises Diaz on May 19 and charged him with both murders, along with two others in El Paso County.
  • April 24, Fred Giron, 46, body found on Little Burnt Mill Road in Pueblo County and cause of death later said to be multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect identified.
  • April 15, Victor Trujillo, 36, shot and killed in the 600 block of East Third St. Police arrested Raymond Apodaca in connection to the crime on April 29.
  • April 12, Ryan Lucero, 29, shot and killed in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Warrant issued charging Josiah Lucero with homicide. Suspect remains at large.
  • March 14, Kaylie Lints, 23, killed at Riverside Bar and Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road, in what police allege was a domestic violence incident. Police arrested Jesse Grondahl at the scene.
  • Feb. 17, Lawrence Trujillo, 33, found dead of gunshot wounds in a building in the 2600 block of Court Street. No arrest has been made.
  • Feb. 4, Daniel C.R. Howard, 23, shot and killed in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue. No suspect identified.
  • Jan. 14, Renee Francisca Dominguez, 38, killed by gunshot wounds suffered at Dollar General in the 800 block of East Fourth St. Police say the suspect later died by suicide in El Paso County. Police believe the incident was domestic violence-related.

In 2021, Pueblo County reported a record 30 homicides.

If anyone has any information on the July 28 incident, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

