ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey, WY

Vehicle ‘Fully Engulfed in Fire’ Shuts Down Interstate 25 in Wyoming

By Nick Perkins
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
k2radio.com

Comments / 2

Related
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning

The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
K2 Radio

Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guernsey, WY
Crime & Safety
Guernsey, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Guernsey, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
The Cheyenne Post

Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship

Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy