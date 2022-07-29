Police: 2 people injured after shooting near Ives Dairy Road

www.local10.com
Driver in custody after allegedly slamming into NW Miami-Dade home, fleeing
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles. According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he...
Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart from each other. The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon. One shooting happened around 12:20...
SUV crashes into home in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home in Pembroke Pines late Sunday evening. The crash occurred near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. According to authorities, the driver was not injured and neither was anyone inside the home. The...
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the...
FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians on side of I-95
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Sunday morning because of a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal. It happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Highway Patrol troopers began allowing some traffic to get by later in...
Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP
A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked. FHP did not confirm how...
Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered. Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located along the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on...
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
Good Samaritan discusses heroic acts after he pulled woman from burning SUV on I-95
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The aftermath of a fiery crash in northwest Miami-Dade County was caught on camera. A witness could be seen bravely jumping into action to save a stranger. In the video, Daniel Boscaccy is seen running towards an SUV on fire. A woman is trapped inside.
1 dead in SW Miami-Dade; NB lanes of Turnpike closed near Kendall Dr.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident in Southwest Miami-Dade affected traffic on the Florida Turnpike. The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning. An individual, who was baker acted, was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in...
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man missing from SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police issued a Silver Alert for Jesus Sanchez Friday. Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 92nd Avenue...
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
4 Arrested for Armed Robbery at Hotel Where They Were Staying in Oakland Park
Four men are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at an Oakland Park hotel where they were all staying. According to their arrest reports, Michael Dozier Jr., 19, Najee Bey, 20, Corey Young, 18, and Nathaniel Holmes, 20, were in a room at the Days Inn at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Argument inside Miami Beach restaurant leads to shooting, police say
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at a restaurant. According to Miami Beach police, officers received a call about a shooting at Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken, at 1311 Washington Avenue at 9:21 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Police arrest woman who says she stole multiple packages in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have stopped a confessed package poacher in Miami Beach. Officers arrested 25-year-old Manon Skrubej after being accused of stealing multiple packages. Surveillance video showed the woman in the lobby of a building putting packages into a large duffel bag. She then walked out with...
