California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Alameda County Grand Jury Report Cites Probate Conservatorship Cries Out for Reform
Last week, the Alameda County Grand Jury released its final report on the Alameda County Probate Court and found numerous deficiencies that have been criticized by probate reform groups for decades. The Grand Jury found that:. Probate Court staff is severely overworked and understaffed;. The Public Defender’s office has no...
New Report Quantifies Racial and Economic Segregation in the Bay Area
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Bay Area doctors warn public of increased COVID hospitalizations, deaths this winter
While monkeypox has been a major public health issue gripping the attention of the public and health officials, a group of Bay Area doctors says they are warning people not to forget about the threat COVID continues to pose.
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code
It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
In Black August, condemn wrongful incarceration and celebrate Joe Capers Month
August is here and yes, we celebrate Black August. “Black August is an annual commemoration and prison-based holiday to remember Black freedom fighters and political prisoners and to highlight Black resistance against racial oppression. It takes place during the entire calendar month of August,” Wikipedia reports, adding: “Black August was initiated by the Black Guerilla Family in San Quentin State Prison in 1979 when a group of incarcerated people came together to commemorate the deaths of brothers Jonathan P. Jackson (died Aug. 7, 1970) and George Jackson (died Aug. 21, 1971) at San Quentin State Prison.”
Housing coalition finds San Francisco rents largely unattainable
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has found it costs triple San Francisco’s minimum wage to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in the city.
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
Breakaway California Will Excite All on October 14-15, 2022
Over a week ago, Prime Social Group announced their fifth event in the multi-city, genre-diverse Breakaway Music Festival. This event is titled Breakaway California and it is set for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at the Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, Northern California. The Bay Area edition of Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more. Tickets for the two-day event went on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 am PST at the festival’s official website. The two-day passes for Breakaway California start at $149.
Visualizing Eviction: See Where San Francisco Evictions are Edging Upwards
Since March 2020, government officials across the country have passed measures to slow down evictions and offer rent relief to struggling Americans. But as the nation slowly emerges from the pandemic, lawmakers are quietly winding down rental assistance programs and eviction moratoriums. The result? Eviction notices in San Francisco are...
California program to help prospective homeowners with down payment
(KRON) – California will soon be rolling out a program that will help citizens pay for down payments. According to Zillow, the average house price as of Thursday in San Francisco is $1.4 million, and the surrounding Bay Area is not much cheaper. “Plenty of clients who I would love to work with, who cannot […]
FBI: Massachusetts man threatened Arizona election official
PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI on Friday arrested a Massachusetts man for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston to...
