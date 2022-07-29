KROST CPAs in Los Angeles Announce Paren Knadjian as Principal of M&A and Capital Markets and Brad Pauley as Principal of Tax

localocnews.com
AAPI Leaders hold press conference in support of Sunny Park for Orange County Supervisor
Buena Park Mayor Sunny Park and AAPI leaders in Los Angeles and Orange Counties held a press conference to discuss the state of AAPI representation in local government and the need for support of the AAPI community to continue to move Southern California in the right trajectory. The leaders will form an AAPI Leaders for Sunny Park committee to ensure her election to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in November.
Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County
For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 1, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Highs temperatures...
Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6
Wolves and coyotes are prevalent in California, and humans coexist with these wild animals. Learn differences and similarities between wolf and coyote biology, behavior, family pack, historical and current ranges, ecosystem roles, hiking in wolf country, and the latest updates on wolves in California when Wolf Haven International brings its Wolves and Coyotes Education Program to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Animal Shelter Update, Mayor’s Youth Council
Congratulations to the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) for the latest milestone in a public-private partnership that will bring a new, permanent animal shelter to the City of Newport Beach. Last week FONBAS joined members of the City Council and City staff for a “topping off” celebration...
Lugano Diamonds Selects Fashion Island for New Flagship Location
Lugano Diamonds, the renowned luxury jeweler known for creating elegant one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces (often referred to as wearable works of art) will open its flagship location at Fashion Island in late 2022. Lugano Diamonds will take over the former Canaletto Ristorante and Atomic Creamery locations. The site will be completely...
SR-55 Improvement Project gets underway in Orange County
State, federal and local officials gathered today to mark the start of construction on the SR-55 Improvement Project, which is intended to help improve travel times in central Orange County along one of the most heavily congested freeways in Southern California. The $475 million project is funded through a combination of local, state, and federal funds, including $140 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Promotions announced by Long Beach Police Department
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Lieutenant Mike Solomita, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Scott Jenson, a 23-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Stephanie Hall, a 22-year veteran of the Police Department, and Lieutenant Greg Brown, a 26-year veteran of the Police Department for promotion to the rank of Commander effective August 13, 2022.
Symphony in the Cities
PACIFIC SYMPHONY OFFERS GREAT MUSIC IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS FOR FREE. WITH “SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES” IN ORANGE, MISSION VIEJO, AND IRVINE. Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year’s “Symphony in the Cities,” the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes. From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” plus, activities for children and families—it’s a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony’s Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual
If you happen to be at the Seal Beach Pier, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature. Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like...
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly
Kubo is recovering quickly and wants to thank everyone for the love (and treats!) they sent to him. He and Officer Marshall can’t wait to get back to work protecting our community. Interestingly, Kubo recently decided he wants to work during his off-duty hours as an actor. He thinks...
OC Rescue Mission seeks community assistance to replenish basic hygiene, food donations for families in need
Orange County Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for basic hygiene and food items for residents at its transitional living facilities. The organization is requesting help from the local community to donate these essentials ahead of its annual Christmas in July event, which serves to provide resident families with a celebration and a reminder to the community that donations are needed year-round, not just during the holiday season.
Expect extended nightly closures on I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway Aug. 2 – Aug. 3, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting extended nightly closures on I-5 freeway Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The closures are as follows:. Southbound I-5...
After School and Music Programs at The Youth Center are now open
The Youth Center’s Music Classes and After School Program are now open for registration. The Music Academy offers after school classes at Los Alamitos Elementary, Rossmoor, Lee, McGaugh, Hopkinson, Weaver, and The Youth Center from September through April. The Academy features orchestra, rock band, string, and band instruments in all levels for grades K-5.
Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Returns This Year
