Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County moves to highest level of COVID spread, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level Friday as county health officials report a continued increase in the number of positive cases. Mecklenburg County Public Health officials said the latest increase is likely driven by the Omicron BA.5 variant. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher
MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
WBTV
CDC says Mecklenburg Co. at high risk for COVID-19
Clinics offered to get Charlotte students up to date on childhood vaccines. Mecklenburg County Public Health is holding several immunization clinics to make it easier for families to get shots for their children. Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT.
Mecklenburg Co. Back in ‘High’ Level for COVID-19
Mecklenburg County has moved back to 'high' levels of transmission.
BACK TO SCHOOL 2022: What you need to know for the first day
CHARLOTTE — Believe it or not, it’s almost time to head back to school!. Wednesday, Aug. 10, marks the first day of school for the first students in Channel 9′s viewing area. It’s time to head back to school in the Charlotte area! Our team coverage has...
WCNC
Charlotte needs to build about 21,000 houses to close deficit, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new national study looked at housing underproduction in the U.S. and ranks Charlotte 30th for lack of housing in the country. While it seems like new houses and apartment buildings are going up almost every day, the study says it's not enough to keep up.
iredellfreenews.com
As new cases of COVID-19 surge, Iredell County again classified as high-transmission area
Nearly 1,000 new cases have been reported during past two weeks. Iredell County has moved from medium to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. For the week ending July 30, there 545 new positive cases. There were 532 cases reported the previous week, with 31.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests performed by providers returning with a positive result.
WCNC
Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History
Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
Meck County judges call for protection after they say rulings lead to real threats
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County judges are calling for protection after they said their rulings have led to real threats against their lives. Channel 9′s Allison Latos uncovered a letter that they plan to send to lawmakers laying out the statewide changes they’re seeking. The judges at the...
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
Packaging materials manufacturer Sibo to open facility in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. — Another manufacturer is planning to invest in Gaston County. Gaston County announced today that an arm of Sibo Group is investing $10 million to locate a new facility at Gastonia Technology Park. The international manufacturer makes plastic packaging materials and will build a facility on a 6.2-acre site at the industrial park.
'It's a new world for them' | CMS program helps students make the jump to high school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Charlotte Mecklenburg School's students got a head start on high school this summer. CMS just wrapped up its free summer prep academy called Bridge, which helps students seamlessly transition from middle to high school. The transition from middle to high school comes with pressure,...
stjohnsource.com
New COVID-19 Guidance and School Orientation Schedules Announced
Here are the Health Department’s new COVID-19 guidance for when schools reopen Aug. 8 and the Education Department’s finalized orientation schedules. For COVID-19: • Masks are no longer required to be worn in schools; however, personal choice should be respected and encouraged for those who choose to wear a mask.
spectrumlocalnews.com
OSHA creating set of rules for workers in the heat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is creating its first federal heat standards to protect workers. The new standards are part of President Joe Biden’s executive action on climate change and extreme heat. There are several topics OSHA is trying to address, such as heat...
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
thecharlottepost.com
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance. Activates changes in response to residents’ upkeep complaints. The management company overseeing Parker Heights Apartments has instituted repairs after The Post reported on residents’ complaints of unsanitary conditions and poor maintenance at the complex. There are new developments regarding...
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
