AHRC Suffolk and RISE Life Services deliver dog food donations and toys to Kent Animal Shelter

Loose wildcat caught in Suffolk. Now authorities are searching for its owner
The cat has been caught. Central Islip residents breathed a sigh of relief after an exotic wildcat was finally captured.
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Wild cat spotted lurking in parts of Suffolk captured in Central Islip
The Department of Environmental Conservation says it will continue to investigate and Sweet Briar Nature Center will do a medical assessment on the animal.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
‘Guardian angel’ guide dog dies on Long Island, left in hot van
MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — For 15 years, Michelle Krupa was trying to find a guide dog who could work with someone who is both deaf and blind. Michelle has Usher’s syndrome, a rare disease that is slowly robbing her of the ability to see and hear. Two years ago, by a stroke of luck, she […]
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
Lynx Safely Captured by SCPD
A Eurasian lynx that had been roaming around Suffolk County was safely caught early Friday morning in Central Islip by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD). The Strong Island Animal Rescue League was called to assist with the capture and transported the exotic cat to the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, where the lynx – determined to be a boy about a year old – is recovering. It is believed that the lynx, first spotted on July 26, had been an illegally kept pet and escaped. Officials are seeking information on who may have been the animal’s owner.
East End Child Advocacy Center to hold open house in Riverhead Aug. 2
Community members are invited to the open house hosted by the EAC on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the East End Child Advocacy Center at 940 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. EAC’s child advocacy centers aim to provide support to children who have experienced sexual abuse...
Miracle rescue by Bobbi and the Strays
A West Hempstead man was detained on July 21 for allegedly abandoning his critically malnourished dog outside a Freeport animal shelter. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Damian Douglas abandoned the roughly four-year-old, malnourished dog on July 7 outside the Bobbi and the Strays Animal Shelter at 2 Rider Place.
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
'He got me to breathe again.' Mount Sinai bartender saves choking customer's life
Gia Gesmondi says one minute she was enjoying butternut squash ravioli at Cafe Spiga in Mount Sinai and then panic began to set in.
Family, friends continue to come to grips with deaths of 3 children, mother in Danbury
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family members continue to come to grips with the deaths of three children and their mother in Danbury. Tonight, hundreds of people showed up to support the family in this tragedy, and although many of the people didn’t personally know them, tonight was about unity.
Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY
Northforker will be filling the tent outside The Barn at RG|NY Thursday for the first Northforker’s Best of the North Fork event. Get your ticket now before they run out. Northforker is celebrating the Best of the North Fork and there’s still room for you to join in on the fun.
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
Twelve mosquito samples across Suffolk, including one in Aquebogue, test positive for West Nile virus
Twelve mosquito samples across Suffolk County, including one sample in Aquebogue, have tested positive for West Nile virus, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Piggot announced today. The most recent mosquito samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected on July 20 and 21, and are the first to test positive in...
Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Having a Medical Episode
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park Saturday. Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.
Police Conduct Well Check to Find Woman Shot to Death in Mineola
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola.
Discover Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park
We all love our beaches and parks during the summer time, but this is a gem that many people might not know about.
