wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation

QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Tree falls on mobile home

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
GOLD HILL, NC
FOX Carolina

2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
SPINDALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A Legacy of Service: SPD honors two retiring officers

Along with a shiny plaque, some incredible stories and her pension, Tenita Huffman has a small battle scar on her forehead to remind her of her career with the Statesville Police Department. Huffman, who retired as a captain on Friday after more than 21 years on the job, had to...
FOX8 News

Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business. Employees told responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon

Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
SPARTANBURG, SC

