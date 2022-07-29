www.lakenormanpublications.com
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
FOX Carolina
Tree falls on mobile home
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court. Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
wccbcharlotte.com
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WBTV
Scammers in Lincoln County are using missed jury duty claims to get money deposited to inmate accounts
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A new scam in Lincoln County has potential victims headed to cash machines and depositing money at the Sheriff’s Office after they have been told they either missed a jury summons or had other fines on the books. Officials say don’t fall for it, because...
iredellfreenews.com
A Legacy of Service: SPD honors two retiring officers
Along with a shiny plaque, some incredible stories and her pension, Tenita Huffman has a small battle scar on her forehead to remind her of her career with the Statesville Police Department. Huffman, who retired as a captain on Friday after more than 21 years on the job, had to...
Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business. Employees told responding officers […]
Firefighters believe gas leak caused explosion at Hickory apartment complex
HICKORY, N.C. — Fire investigators in Catawba County believe a gas leak caused an explosion at an apartment complex in Hickory last Saturday. “Very hard on me and my kids. I have nowhere to go with my kids. It’s just rough out here,” resident Kathy Spradling said.
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
Truck driver hit, killed in parking lot of UPS facility in Cherokee Co.
A truck driver was hit and killed early Friday morning in the parking lot of the UPS Freight facility in Cherokee County.
WBTV
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation shut down Gaston County road
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation was underway on Friday in the Town of Ranlo in Gaston County after a man attempted to stab officers who were in the process of serving a warrant. Officers from the Ranlo Police Department arrived at the residence on East Street near Lowell...
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
