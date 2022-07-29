California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

www.rochesterfirst.com
Related
rochesterfirst.com
Putting perspective on the Wyoming County EF-2 tornado event
JAVA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the morning of Thursday, July 28th a rare EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming county causing damage ranging from several downed trees to a collapsed barn. While Western New York is capable of seeing tornadoes, it’s worth putting some perspective on just how rare...
rochesterfirst.com
Ruling leaves questions about Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved parts of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan but has rejected other provisions, saying in a ruling Friday that the organization has “decisions to make” regarding the plan. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued her 281-page...
Comments / 0