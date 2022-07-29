How Many Lakes Are There Near Bozeman?

kmmsam.com
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
Stolen Sign Returned to Beloved Bozeman Business After 20 Years
A sign that was stolen during a drunken night of debauchery 20 years ago has been returned to a local business in Bozeman. Most people that live in Bozeman are familiar with the Pickle Barrel. The popular sandwich shop has been a staple in the area for decades. It's a place where you're guaranteed to leave with a full stomach every time you stop by.
montanasports.com
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being
Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
montanarightnow.com
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?
You don't have to go very far to find a business in Bozeman struggling to find people to fill their open positions. In fact, several different businesses have modified hours, or simply won't open for a day or two of the work week. Check this out, my co-worker told me...
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
saltwatersportsman.com
Famed Fishing Company Simms Bought For $192.5 Million
On July 27 a notice from Vista Outdoor was made with the news it was purchasing Simms Fishing Products, a major force in the world of fishing clothing, for $192.5 million. Vista is a $3 billion parent company owning dozens of outdoor firms, including Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, Camelback, plus many more high-end outdoor enterprises.
Montana State University’s Fall 2022 Class and Football Schedules
When is the first day of school for Montana State University? It'll be here before you know it. U-hauls, campus traffic and MSU football will soon fill the town of Bozeman. Here's a look at the major Fall 2022 dates for Montana State University:. First Day of School: Wednesday, August...
Ready For Live Music And Rodeo? Montana Nonprofit Is Ready Too
Montana is full of nonprofits that are successful because of YOU. Community members, such as yourself, are constantly giving back and supporting each and every nonprofit. This year marks the FIRST Annual Benefit Ranch Rodeo. Bear Hug Cattle Co. is a nonprofit that trains veterans interested in the ranching and agricultural community.
New Movie Filmed in Montana Has A Familiar Face
If I'm hoping for anything, it's that this film will be showed in theaters locally. Collider announced that a new film from IFC, titled God's Country, will open in theaters on Friday, September 16th. The film was shot in Paradise Valley, down the road from Bozeman. God's Country is about...
Montana’s Big Mama Will Make You One Of The Best Steaks Ever.
Montana certainly has its share of characters; some of them are famous and others more infamous. Either way, they can make for some fantastic stories. My wife and I went camping with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law in their RV at one of the campgrounds in Ennis. We had a great time checking out all the stores and shops along the main drag and came across some of the friendliest folks. If you've never been to Ennis, or if it's been a bit since you visited the town, you should definitely check it out.
Get Ready For Spooky Season! Spirit Halloween Announces New Bozeman Location
Doesn't everyone plan their costumes ahead of time? Or is that just me?. Even though it's still summer, it's never too early to plan what you might want to dress up as for Halloween. Halloween is one of the best holidays because you can either go simple with costumes or go full makeup and scare the daylights out of folks. I am one of the all-out people. One place that can help with costumes, makeup, and lawn decorations is Spirit Halloween.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
