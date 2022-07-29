Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Returns This Year

localocnews.com
Symphony in the Cities
PACIFIC SYMPHONY OFFERS GREAT MUSIC IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS FOR FREE. WITH “SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES” IN ORANGE, MISSION VIEJO, AND IRVINE. Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year’s “Symphony in the Cities,” the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes. From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” plus, activities for children and families—it’s a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony’s Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.
U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing will return to Huntington Beach, starting Saturday and running through Aug. 7.
Surfing's U.S. Open Continues in Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach Sunday with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.
Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6
Wolves and coyotes are prevalent in California, and humans coexist with these wild animals. Learn differences and similarities between wolf and coyote biology, behavior, family pack, historical and current ranges, ecosystem roles, hiking in wolf country, and the latest updates on wolves in California when Wolf Haven International brings its Wolves and Coyotes Education Program to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
After more than 10 years, Wild Rivers 2.0 opens
IRVINE, Calif. — The moment still hasn't hit Mike Riedel yet. As Riedel, the owner and president of Wild Rivers, walks around the brand new waterpark, a few people approach and shake his hand. Many offer congratulations. But most of the steady stream of parents and kids giddily walking...
Festival of OC Chefs Benefiting KidWorks Sells Out at Newport Beach Country Club
Pair a noted charity (Kidworks) with some of the top restaurants and chefs in Orange County, and you can raise a lot of money for a good cause. That’s the result of the Second Annual Festival of OC Chefs, benefiting KidWorks, held Sunday, July 17 at Newport Beach Country Club.
Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!
Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
In-N-Out Gives Update on Upcoming Del Obispo Street Restaurant
22976 Via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92691
Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.
From Breweries to BBQ Joints, Here Are 7 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in South OC
If you’re a dog owner, you know the struggle of sadly saying goodbye each time you leave the house. So if we can help it, why would we leave our furry friends behind? At these seven spots in South OC, your fur babies are not only welcome, encouraged to join the fun. These restaurants are so dog-friendly that they cater to our pets just as much as they do their human patrons! It’s time to show our pups just as much love as they show us. Dog-Friendly Restaurants.
Mark Your Calendars! These 4 August Events Are Coming Up
Can you believe it’s almost August? We’re nearing the halfway point of summer, but there’s still a lot in store to experience in Newport Beach. Aside from popular activities like boating, beachin’ and alfresco dining, we’ve rounded up four events we’re excited about this month! From a pop-up art exhibit at Lido Marina Village to live music on the Back Bay, these August happenings will surely add some fun to your calendar.
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
REVIEW: Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package is a fun splurge for a great meal and prime viewing
Fantasmic! is an unmistakable hallmark of the Disneyland experience and if you want plan to see the show, it’s important to know that all the prime spots require a pay-for-play voucher to get into reserved viewing areas for the Fantasmic! Dining Package. Although there are FOUR different ways to score a great spot to see the show, the most premium is going to be the $89 per person ($35 per child) Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package.
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly
Kubo is recovering quickly and wants to thank everyone for the love (and treats!) they sent to him. He and Officer Marshall can’t wait to get back to work protecting our community. Interestingly, Kubo recently decided he wants to work during his off-duty hours as an actor. He thinks...
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms expected in some regions Monday
Clouds and monsoonal moisture are lingering in Southern California on Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some parts of the region.
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market In Irvine Sunday July 31 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 31 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Join This Irvine Cookout and Savor Farm Life After Sunset
What time is "farm time," if you, a longtime fan of farms, had to guess?. We'll guess that your guess would fall near dawn, or at least during the morning hours, when the barnyard animals are stretching and plant tendrils are unfurling and the field work is getting done before the sun is high and hot.
