Emerald Isle Police Department to hold school supply event

By Ryan Harper
 2 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – No one can turn down a helping hand.

Emerald Isle Police Department is holding an event called Stuff the Cruiser the first week of August. All items donated will be placed in a marked cruiser at Emerald Isle Police Department. The drive will be from August 1-5. The items should be brought inside the police department lobby with customer service.

All the items collected will go to the Carteret County students.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is located at 7500 Emerald Dr.

WNCT

WNCT

