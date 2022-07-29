Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story to visit hand specialist but team doesn’t think anything is structurally wrong

www.masslive.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon took $50,000 from Jason Varitek during a flight to Japan. The post Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
Red Sox’s roster move hints at Christian Vazquez trade
The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday. As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.
Reds considering extending 3B Brandon Drury instead of trading him?
Rosenthal added that the Reds could also trade Drury now and re-sign him as a free agent in 2023, although that scenario is more of a stretch. Interest in Drury has skyrocketed thanks to his impressive 2022 campaign. In fact, the Oregon native is having the best season of his career, slashing .275/.336/.523 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 62 runs scored on 95 hits.
NBC Sports
Report: What Red Sox are seeking in potential deadline trades
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to walk a fine line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggested the Red Sox are open to trading veterans such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. But The Athletic's Ken...
NBC Sports
J.D. Martinez reflects on Red Sox tenure as trade rumors swirl
As the MLB trade deadline nears, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston appear to be numbered. The veteran slugger is considered one of the most likely Red Sox players to be dealt before Tuesday's deadline. One American League executive reportedly went as far as to say Martinez is "as good as gone."
Trade deadline reality seemingly setting in for J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are 5-17 since July 5 and sit 4 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. As much as the players in the clubhouse want to keep the team together, it certainly appears as though the Sox will be sellers at the trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
