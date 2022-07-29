ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans to Offer Utility Assistance to Eligible Renters in Danger of Service Disconnection

New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through the City of New Orleans but have not received utility assistance can attend the outreach event scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Blvd. Translators and legal assistance will be available onsite.

Utility assistance will be fast-tracked for eligible renters that have received disconnect notices. The City must be provided with the utility account number to make delinquent payments on each account. Payments will be made directly to the utility provider.

City employees will be onsite to review documentation for past due utility assistance applicants. Residents are encouraged to complete the online application located at https://nola.gov/community-development/utility-assistance-program/ prior to the event.

Total Community Action will also be onsite to provide residents with water utility payment assistance.

Applicants must provide the following:

  • A form of identification
  • Social Security Card
  • Proof of address and/or current lease
  • Proof of current total household income
  • Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

The City of New Orleans has provided more than $2.1 million in emergency utility assistance. Approximately 1,440 households have been assisted since the beginning of the pandemic.

###

