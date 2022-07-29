Rising construction costs impacts new Knoxville ballpark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With 112.5 miles of paved greenways and natural trails, Knoxville has plenty of outdoor options without venturing too far from home. The Third Creek Greenway is just one of those options, making up just over 5 miles of an 18-mile connected greenway system that winds around West Knoxville and downtown, according to the city's parks and recreation department.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO