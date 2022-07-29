Despite election conspiracies, few in Michigan bother to watch equipment tests

www.bridgemi.com
Related
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
bridgemi.com
What to know on Election Day in Michigan: Where to vote, what’s on the ballot
Election Day is Tuesday in Michigan. If you’re not prepared to vote, don’t worry. We have everything you need to know before hitting the polling booth. There are five Republican gubernatorial candidates competing in the Aug. 2 primary for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 general election. There are also primaries for Michigan’s 13 congressional districts, as well as all state House and Senate seats and local ballot measures in more than a dozen counties.
bridgemi.com
Jocelyn Benson warns of arrests if Michigan primary disrupted
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Monday anyone attempting to interfere with the election process could be removed from polling places or potentially arrested. Department is prepared for possibility of ‘post-election shenanigans,’ Benson says. Republican Kristina Karamo called on the Secretary of State to offer greater access to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
bridgemi.com
Michigan PFAS activists urge bolder action at fed hearing in East Lansing
Michigan is home to 10 military sites with known PFAS contamination, but cleanup efforts have been slow. Michigan regulators and activists on Monday urged feds to fund cleanup efforts, research and medical care for veterans. Regulators plan to release draft federal PFAS limits by year’s end. Michigan activists on...
Secretary Benson Pushes Against Attacks on Fair Elections
Tuesday, the state will hold the largest statewide election since November 2020 and the Secretary of State is reassuring Michiganders the election will be fair and accurate. Secretary Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Monday morning in Detroit stressing the importance of confidence in the election process and the steps of checks and balances that go into the process to secure a fair and accurate result.
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When will election results come in? Can I register on election day? Tips from Michigan’s SOS
More than half a million Michiganders have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s primary via absentee voting, but thousands more are expected to physically head to the polls on Aug. 2. For people planning to vote in person, those still holding an absentee ballot or folks just planning to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan election guide: What's on your ballot and what you're voting for in the Aug. 2 Primary
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's midterm primaries will be on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Michigan and, while it may not be a Presidential year, the midterms have massive implications on you and your community. Voting booths open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug 2 and close at 8 p.m. But...
Comments / 4