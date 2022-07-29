www.cbssports.com
Steelers OC Matt Canada on Mason Rudolph winning the starting job: 'He's got a great shot'
We tried to tell everyone not to forget about Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterack battle. Now, just a week into training camp and it has become clear Rudolph is not taking a backseat to anyone, including Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked about...
Former Steeler Ramon Foster calls Mason Rudolph a 'damn good quarterback'
Mason Rudolph is the lost guy in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition at training camp this year. But one of Rudolph’s former teammate, guard Ramon Foster, wants to be sure he endorses Rudolph and thinks he deserves a shot at the starting job. Foster and Rudolph played together on...
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Yardbarker
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
NFL reviewing Deshaun Watson suspension, determining next steps
On Monday morning, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson confirmed that she ruled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games after she determined he violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL has three business days to file...
'He's going to be ready': Jacoby Brissett's current, past teammates confident in his ability
BEREA – Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett. As far as Myles Garrett is concerned, who the Browns have under center doesn't change the expectations. "Part of that is to do with what I expect out of myself and our group as a defense," Garrett said on the first day of training camp. "It has nothing to do with Jacoby. I believe in his ability, but I’m putting the pressure on us because I know what we have in store."
Andy Reid provides update on Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. at training camp
News broke early on Monday morning that Orlando Brown Jr. would be reporting to Kansas City Chiefs training camp as the team opened their first padded practices. However, Brown Jr. wasn’t at practice with the rest of his teammates on Monday. The reason was a bit more procedural than...
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
3 observations from Day 4 of New York Jets training camp
The New York Jets have begun their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 4 of camp:. The Jets got perhaps one of Zach Wilson’s worst efforts of training camp thus far. Reports were mixed in terms of Wilson’s exact statistics on the day, but both The Athletic and ESPN had the QB completing less than half of his passes during team drills.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Participating in training camp
Young (hamstring) participated in Saturday's practice session, Corbin Smith of SI.com reports. Young was dealing with a hamstring injury in early June when voluntary OTAs wrapped up, but he was working with quarterback Drew Lock during Saturday's practice session. Young is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Returns to practice
Watkins, who had been on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Friday. Now that he's back on the field, Watkins will look to cement a key role in a Green Bay wide receiving corps that is looking for ways to fill the void created by the offseason departure of Davante Adams. If the 29-year-old can develop good chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers, Watkins has a path to fantasy utility, provided he can stay healthy. Also vying for depth chart slotting among the team's WRs are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson (knee), Amari Rodgers and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
WATCH: Highlights from the first 3 practices of Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp this week at Halas Hall, where there have been no shortage of storylines during these three non-padded practices (read our takeaways from Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3). While the first two practices were more ramp-up workouts, things finally were kicked up...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not starting Friday
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Diego. Kirilloff is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts since the end of his nine-game hit streak earlier this week, and he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for the Friars. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field for Minnesota.
