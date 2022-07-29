BEREA – Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett. As far as Myles Garrett is concerned, who the Browns have under center doesn't change the expectations. "Part of that is to do with what I expect out of myself and our group as a defense," Garrett said on the first day of training camp. "It has nothing to do with Jacoby. I believe in his ability, but I’m putting the pressure on us because I know what we have in store."

