ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

State orders no swimming at Framingham's Saxonville Beach. Here's why

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — For the second week in a row, visitors are not allowed in the water at one of Framingham's city beaches.

The state Department of Public Health ordered the waterfront at Saxonville Beach off-limits due to the presence of cyanobacteria, which is also known as blue-green algae.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rcxq_0gxznqh600

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation discovered the algae bloom in the North Pond.

The water is considered unsafe for people and pets, and will remain off-limits until further notice.

The beach remains open for sunbathing and other activities.

Framingham's two other beaches, Learned Beach and Waushakum Beach, are not affected, and visitors can go in the water.

Last weekend, Learned Beach was closed from Friday until Sunday morning due to the presence of E. coli.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wicekdlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Blue-Green Algae Sighting Puts Swimming On Hold In Wayland

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are being told to refrain from swimming after a potentially toxic algae was detected in their town's bodies of water. The Wayland Health Department has declared a Public Health Advisory following reports of cyanobacteria in the North Pond area of Lake Cochituate, the town said in a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Framingham
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
BURLINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts

HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
HULL, MA
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Quality of workmanship in high demand at Cabinet Rehab Shop

WORCESTER – Having been in business for 30 years, Gerry Brodeur and his team are known for the high quality of craftsmanship in their work. Brodeur owns the Cabinet Rehab Shop along with The Stripping Workshop in Worcester. “People find us from Boston, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York...
nbcboston.com

Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
NANTUCKET, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
GREENVILLE, NH
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy