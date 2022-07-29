State orders no swimming at Framingham's Saxonville Beach. Here's why

FRAMINGHAM — For the second week in a row, visitors are not allowed in the water at one of Framingham's city beaches.

The state Department of Public Health ordered the waterfront at Saxonville Beach off-limits due to the presence of cyanobacteria, which is also known as blue-green algae.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation discovered the algae bloom in the North Pond.

The water is considered unsafe for people and pets, and will remain off-limits until further notice.

The beach remains open for sunbathing and other activities.

Framingham's two other beaches, Learned Beach and Waushakum Beach, are not affected, and visitors can go in the water.

Last weekend, Learned Beach was closed from Friday until Sunday morning due to the presence of E. coli.

