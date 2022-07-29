ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Grant Postpones Tour Dates After Bike Accident

By Jessica Nicholson
Amy Grant is postponing her August concert dates — including three shows in Tennessee (Knoxville, Chattanooga and Johnson City) and a show in Wilmington, N.C. — after a bike accident earlier this week.

As previously reported , the six-time Grammy winner hit a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend. Though Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, she underwent a brief hospitalization, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions. Her doctors have ordered additional recovery time, and Grant is currently resting at home.

Due to her doctor’s orders, Grant’s August concert dates have been rescheduled for April and June 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates, and there are no additional changes to her current touring schedule.

Shortly after her accident, Grant’s husband, country singer Vince Gill , canceled a concert Thursday evening (July 28) at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C. He has also canceled shows set for Friday and Saturday (July 29-30) at Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. Gill’s next show date is Aug. 4 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Later this year, Grant will take part in the Kennedy Center Honors as one of this year’s five honorees. The recipients who will be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C., include Grant; actor/filmmaker George Clooney; singer Gladys Knight; composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and rock band U2.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” Grant said via a statement soon after the Kennedy Center Honors were announced. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Grant is also set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Behind the Eyes when she releases the 30-song, triple vinyl album on Sept. 9.

